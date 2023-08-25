A set of photos posted on the Reddit subreddit r/Cybertruck by the user u/ThrowAwayBarista69 reveal the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck’s interior ambient lighting setup, or at least a part of it.

In the images, which appear to have been shot at dusk, a seemingly continuous red light strip spans from the dashboard to the front passenger door card and onto the rear right passenger door card, similar to what the facelifted Tesla Model 3 Highland is expected to feature.

The updated yoke-style closed steering wheel can also be seen in the photos, as well as the central display, but details such as range are impossible to make out in the photos.

Asked by a user what was his first impression seeing the Cybertruck in person, the original poster replied:

“Amazing, [I] have never been so excited to see a vehicle in person. I knew it was huge but it’s HUGE, the lowest point is taller than my girlfriend who is 5 feet. Also, surprisingly dirty, there was a huge handprint on the rear panel which made me laugh.”

Although unconfirmed, this particular pickup seems to be the same one Elon Musk tested a couple of days ago, which was a “production candidate” unit, according to the CEO. With the brand’s patented black wheel covers and triangular side mirrors, as well as some panel gap issues that are supposed to disappear once the vehicle’s production is in full swing, the latest Cybertruck variant was labeled by Musk as the company’s “best product ever.”

Yesterday, we wrote about a leaked internal email that was sent by the outspoken CEO to Tesla’s manufacturing team demanding extra attention to the Cybertruck’s fit and finish.

“Due to the nature of Cybertruck, which is made of bright metal with mostly straight edges, any dimensional variation shows up like a sore thumb,” said Elon Musk in the leaked email. “If Lego and soda cans, which are very low cost, can do this, so can we.”

Unveiled in 2019, the first-ever Tesla pickup is in the last stages of development and homologation, with a delivery event expected to happen sometime next month.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below.