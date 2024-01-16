Police forced to grapple with a spate of dramatic stolen car offences in Townsville finally have encrypted radios and a dedicated helicopter to fight crime from the sky.

Longstanding calls for aerial support in the north Queensland city intensified last month after almost 80 vehicles were stolen within a week.

The Queensland government has announced a permanent POLAIR helicopter is now on order for Townsville and is expected mid-year.

In the meantime, a contracted chopper is already operating in the city’s skies and helping police make arrests.

Premier Steven Miles said it had been fitted with a high-tech infrared camera system with tracking capabilities.

“This new police helicopter can be anywhere in Townsville within seven minutes, allowing police to track stolen vehicles as well as locate missing persons,” he said.

The Queensland government says a permanent POLAIR helicopter is due to arrive in Townsville in mid-2024.(ABC North Qld: Rachael Merritt)

Police to receive new encrypted radios

Mr Miles also announced the Queensland government would spend more than $13 million to provide Townsville police with digitally encrypted radio services.

“We have been concerned for some time that offenders have been using radios to intercept police communication,” he said.

“This new digitally encrypted communication system with allow police to be certain that only other police can be hearing their communications.

“It also means that the helicopter can be in constant digital encrypted contact with police officers on the ground, conveying to them where they should be to intercept vehicles.”

The Queensland government will spend $13.3 million on a digitally encrypted police communication network in Townsville.(ABC North Queensland: Jake Kearnan)

The new aircraft has already been used to locate a missing 11-year-old child in a Jensen creek bed and arrest a 25-year-old man who tried to evade police by leaping over backyard fences in West End.

Queensland Police Union vice president Shane Prior said the new helicopter and secure communications network would be a “game-changer” for Townsville.

“Offenders will not be able to listen to police manoeuvres or tactics — that will result in our members’ safety on the ground … as they protect the community,” Mr Prior said.

“Onboard cameras [in the helicopter] will provide quality evidence for court, but more importantly, will provide significant tactical advantage for our police on the ground.”

Cameras attached to police helicopters allow pilots to track stolen cars in real time.(ABC North Qld: Rachael Merritt)

‘What happens after they’re caught?’

Debbie Soley’s Townsville tobacco store has been targeted by thieves four times in eight months — including being rammed by a stolen car in December.

Debbie Soley’s tobacco store was rammed in December 2023.(Facebook: Nick Dametto MP)

She welcomed the addition of a new police helicopter in Townsville but said more focus was needed on addressing recidivism rates.

“I think it’s great that they’re out there trying to catch them, but the biggest problem is, what happens after they’re caught?” she said.

“It’s not just a matter of catching these crims — it’s actually doing something about it.”