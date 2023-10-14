The new poster of ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’, a new Hindi film produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, has been released today.

The film, which features Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree and others in key roles, is set to hit the theatres on October 27. The film will face a tough competition from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’, Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Aankh Micholi’ and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ at the box office.

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video Poster Ft Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree Out

The makers have launched a suspenseful poster today on social media.

The film, directed by Mikhil Musale and co-written by him and Parinda Joshi, is a suspense-filled ride that revolves around the case of a missing schoolteacher, Sajini Shinde, played by Radhika Madan. Sajini is presumed to be dead after she jumps off a bridge into a river in an alleged suicide attempt. The trigger seems to be a leaked video of her, possibly one with some explicit or sexual content. However, things get complicated when an investigator, played by Nimrat Kaur, starts probing the case and uncovers multiple suspects, including Sajini’s fiance, a politician involved in the functioning of the same school and others.

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video Trailer Out

The trailer of ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’, a new Hindi film produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, was released on October 12.

The trailer of the film has received positive reviews from the viewers and critics alike, who praised the performances of the lead actors and the intriguing plot. The film also boasts of a stellar supporting cast, including Sumeet Vyas, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar, Chinmay Mandekar, Shruti Vyas, Ashutosh Gaikwad and Rashmi Agdekar.

(Also read: Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video Trailer Gets Thumps Up From Audience, Netizens Call It Hindi Version Of Gone Girl)

‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ is expected to be a gripping murder mystery that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The film is also a rare example of a Bollywood film that has a quirky title that does not reveal much about the story. The makers have said that the title is inspired by the viral videos that often circulate on social media and have an impact on people’s lives.

Watch the trailer of ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ now –

