Sony has revealed a new PlayStation 5 system software beta rolling out today that brings the highly requested audio format, Dolby Atmos, to the console alongside a larger SSD capacity, accessibility features, and more.

Since the launch of the PS5, audiophiles have asked for Dolby Atmos audio support on the console. Without diving too deep into the nitty gritty, Dolby Atmos is one of the best audio formats when adequately supported. While the PS5’s 3D Tempest audio tech is impressive, players have also wished for Dolby Atmos support. And now, with the latest system software beta, it has arrived.

“3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech can now be enjoyed by those who own compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices such as soundbars, TVs, or home theater systems,” a PlayStation Blog post reads. “Tempest 3D AudioTech specifically renders to the Dolby Atmos audio devices in use – including overhead channels – allowing for even greater levels of immersion in the audio scapes of PS5 games.”

Dolby Atmos will be a new setting in the “Audio Format (Priority)” section of the PS5’s Audio Output menu, alongside Linear PCM, Dolby Audio, and DTS.

Elsewhere in the update, the PlayStation 5 can now support M.2 SSDs with a new maximum capacity of 8TB, which is double its previous 4TB limit. You still need to use an SSD with a heatsink, so don’t forget that if you upgrade your SSD.

On the accessibility side, this system software beta brings two new features to the console: second controller assistance and system UI haptic feedback. With this update, you can now use a second DualSense controller to count as an “assist controller” and use these two different controllers as if they were one.

With system UI haptic feedback, you can now enable the DualSense’s haptic feedback when navigating the PS5’s various menus and UI. Essentially, the sound effects you typically hear when navigating the menu will also be reflected physically through haptic feedback now.

This new system update features even more, too, like improved party UI, share screen preview, a Game Hub tournaments tile, and more so head to the full PlayStation Blog post for more details.

To access this PS5 system software beta, you must receive an invite from PlayStation. Those invites are rolling out today.

For more about the PS5, read how it recently surpassed 40 million units sold, and then check out Game Informer’s PS5 review. After that, read Game Informer’s list of the top 10 best PS5 games.

Are you excited about any of these system software update features? Let us know in the comments below!

