New research from Abertay University has shed fresh light on how neurodivergent (ND) people form and experience friendships, highlighting a strong preference for building connections with others who share their neurotype.

The paper, published in Neurodiversity, is one of the first large-scale studies to objectively explore how ND friendships function and why they matter.

While it’s often assumed that ND people (including those with ADHD or autism) naturally gravitate toward one another, there has been little hard evidence to back this up. But a new mixed-methods study from Dr. Rebecca Sharman, of Abertay’s Department of Sociological and Psychological Sciences, provides the clearest picture yet of how neurotype shapes friendship patterns.

The study shows that ND people tend to have significantly more ND friends than neurotypical (NT) individuals do, and that people are more likely to form friendships with others who share their own specific neurotype. For example, autistic participants reported having more autistic friends than any other group.

The research also explored how both ND and NT people experience friendships with ND individuals. From more than 170 detailed personal accounts, a few key themes emerged—from the challenges of cross-neurotype communication to the comfort and ease of “speaking the same language” with fellow ND friends.

Participants also highlighted a strong sense of mutual understanding, ‘”compatible weirdness,” and emotional safety in ND–ND friendships, though they noted that support can be complex when both friends are facing their own challenges.

Dr. Sharman, whose research primarily focuses on neurodiversity and neurodivergent culture, says the findings suggest that ND friendships may represent a distinct cultural practice—with different expectations, communication styles and levels of emotional connection compared to traditional neurotypical norms.

Dr. Sharman said, “There’s been a long-standing idea that ND people just aren’t interested in or good at making friends. This research turns that on its head, showing that ND friendships are not only meaningful and successful, but may also reflect a different way of connecting with others. That’s something worth recognizing and celebrating.”

