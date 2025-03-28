A recent study from University of Washington researchers in part showed a relationship between the decline and sunflower sea stars and plastic microfiber pollution. It’s well known that plastic is harmful to the environment and to wildlife. It persists for generations and can be ingested, making its way into the bodily tissues of whatever consumes it, including sea stars.
Sunflower sea stars have nearly disappeared entirely from the Pacific Northwest. Several years ago, ocean water far warmer than normal helped spur an outbreak of Sea Star Wasting Disease, which killed off over 90% of Sunflower sea stars in some areas. This has been a problem for broader ocean ecosystems because sunflower sea stars prey on sea urchins and without them, or other predators like sea otters (mainly an issue for Oregon), sea urchin populations have exploded. In particular, purple sea urchins have seen a population boom of 10,000% in some areas and unfortunately sea urchins love to eat kelp.
As a result, kelp forests have declined substantially in the region. Orford Reef for example has lost over 95% of bull kelp cover in the past decade. Kelp forests are the foundation of coastal ecosystems and everything is out of balance without them. It’s clear in order to restore kelp forests, sunflower sea stars must be a part of the solution and a potential way we could help them is to reduce their exposure to microfiber pollution.
Right now, there’s a bill in the Oregon legislature that if passed would require microfiber filters on new washing machines, one of the biggest emitters of plastic microfibers. This legislation is a step in the right direction towards eliminating microfibers pollution in the environment which would benefit the ocean and wildlife, like sunflower sea stars.