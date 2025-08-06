Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



Researchers at the University of Vermont have developed a more precise way to assess stroke risk in people with atrial fibrillation (A-Fib), a condition that affects 10.5 million Americans and is a leading cause of stroke.

Their findings, published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, show that adding simple blood tests to an existing risk calculator can help physicians better determine who truly needs anticoagulant medications—powerful drugs that prevent strokes but can also cause dangerous bleeding. The researchers posted a new improved stroke risk calculator online for physicians’ easy access.

“This could be a game-changer for stroke prevention,” said principal investigator Mary Cushman, M.D., M.Sc., University Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Pathology & Laboratory Medicine. “We’re giving physicians a sharper tool to provide a personalized approach to anticoagulation for patients who need it most, while sparing others from unnecessary risk.”

Anticoagulant medications can reduce stroke risk for some people with A-Fib, but some people who take anticoagulants experience a breakthrough stroke anyway, and the medications can cause dangerous side effects related to uncontrolled bleeding.

To estimate a patient’s stroke risk before prescribing anticoagulants, physicians can use a conventional risk calculator, called the CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score, that considers a patient’s age, sex, and medical history.

The CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score has limited capability, and it does not account for other important risk factors, including heart dysfunction, accelerated blood clotting, and inflammation, which can be assessed with blood tests.

The improved CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc-Biomarkers risk calculator accounts for those additional risk factors by adding the blood tests to the calculation. It is based on two studies led by researchers at the Vermont Center for Cardiovascular and Brain Health and the Department of Medicine at the university’s Larner College of Medicine.

In the first study, the investigators looked at nine blood tests that might predict the occurrence of stroke in 713 people who were taking an anticoagulant to prevent stroke.

With a 12-year follow-up, 9% of these people developed a breakthrough stroke. The investigators found that three blood test results that identify proteins associated with heart dysfunction, accelerated clotting, and inflammation activity were related to the risk of a stroke.

In the second study, the investigators looked at the same nine blood tests in 2,400 people who were not taking an anticoagulant to prevent stroke.

Over 13 years, 7% of them developed a stroke. The investigators discovered that two of the blood tests increased the ability of the CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score to predict a stroke.

The researchers used these two blood tests to create a more accurate risk scoring system, called CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc-Biomarkers score. This improved scoring system can be used by clinicians to decide which patients with atrial fibrillation might benefit the most from anticoagulant medication.

“This will help doctors better select patients for anticoagulation, potentially saving lives and reducing health care costs,” said lead author Samuel Short, M.D.

Now a hematology fellow at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Short began this research as a medical student at the Larner College of Medicine, working with Cushman as faculty mentor. They used data from an ongoing national study, Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke (REGARDS), a cohort study of 30,239 adults monitored for stroke and related diseases.

Short presented an early abstract of this research at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health 2024 Scientific Sessions.

More information:

Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (2025).



University of Vermont





Provided byUniversity of Vermont