SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said the construction of a new bridge linking it to Russia is a “significant” development in relations between the two countries, state media reported Thursday.

Russia and North Korea on Wednesday began construction of a road bridge that will span the Tumen River. It had been in discussion for years but was agreed on during a visit by President Vladimir Putin to North Korea in 2024.

“It provides a substantial guarantee for laying down and reinforcing… important infrastructure for economic cooperation and for vitalizing bilateral cooperation including travel of persons, tourism and circulation of commodities,” state news agency KCNA said.

The bridge is being built near the existing “Friendship Bridge,” a rail bridge that was commissioned in 1959 after the Korean War.

At a ceremony marking the start of construction, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also said it was a significant event in Russian-North Korean relations, Russia’s TASS news agency reported Wednesday.

“The significance goes far beyond just an engineering task,” Mishustin was quoted as saying. “It symbolizes our common desire to strengthen friendly, good-neighborly relations and increase inter-regional cooperation.”

The new road bridge, which has been under discussion for years, will be almost 2,800 feet long and link up with the Russian highway system. Russia’s Kommersant newspaper said it would be ready by the summer of 2026.

Mishustin said the bridge “will allow entrepreneurs to significantly increase transportation volumes and reduce transportation costs, ensure reliable and stable supplies of various products, which will contribute to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation,” TASS reported.

North Korea appears to have gained economic and military benefits in exchange for sending arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Pyongyang is discussing industrial modernization in 14 sectors with aid from Russia, including in metals, aviation, energy and tourism, South Korean lawmakers said Wednesday, citing the country’s intelligence agency.

The lawmakers also said about 600 North Korean troops had been killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine out of a total deployment of 15,000.