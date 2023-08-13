TNS began as they mean to to continue with an opening night victory at home to Connah’s Quay Nomads on Friday night.

The Saints had already knocked the Flint club out of the Nathaniel MG Cup the previous week and once again proved too strong for last season’s runners-up.

However it was the Flint visitors who broke the deadlock with Noah Edwards netting inside the opening two minutes.

Only a superb double save from goalkeeper Connor Roberts denied the Flint club doubling their lead eight minutes with former Saint favourite Mike Wilde denied.

The Saints levelled two minutes later with Chris Marriott and Declan McManus combining for Adrian Cieslewicz to fire home.

Nomads goalkeeper Andy Firth kept the home side at bay by denying Leo Smith and Jordan Williams before the visitors regained the lead on 35 minutes with Jordan Davies on target.

TNS were level within seconds with Cieslewicz netting to restore parity.

The first-half yielded chances for both sides with Wilde heading against the woodwork for Nomads before TNS led for the first time with McManus sweeping home Josh Daniels’ low cross.

It was all one way traffic after the break with McManus rising to nod home Jordan Williams’ 53rd minute cross before Williams curled home seconds later to give the home side an unassailable lead.

TNS completed the scoring late on with Ben Clark squaring for Smith to slot home and ensure the Saints went top of the table.

TNS: Roberts, Pask, Marriott (Davies 70), Astles, Daniels, McManus, Cieslewicz, D Williams, J Williams (Redmond 79), Clark, Smith. Subs: Hudson, Roscrow, Canavan, Dafydd

Nomads: Firth, Disney, Harrington, Wilde (Stratulis 84), Davies (Kenny 84), Bratley, N Edwards, Nash, A Williams, Poole, J Williams (Franklin 55). Subs: Rushton, Farley, Hogan.