A Jordan Williams double booked the runaway JD Cymru Premier leaders a final date with Swansea City U23 in Barry later this month.

A scrappy start at Clos Mytton saw Dan Williams and Jordan Williams fire wide during the opening 20 minutes while the Oswestrians side also saw penalty appeals for a handball rejected,

The Saints broke the deadlock with Adrian Cieslewicz’s mazy run culminating in the loose ball falling kindly for Williams to back heel home with five minutes remaining of the half.

TNS’ Danny Davies is closed down by Iwan Matthews of Guilsfield. Picture by Nik Mesney/FAW.

The villagers started the second-half brightly but the Saints could have doubled their lead on the hour with Blaine Hudson heading Danny Redmond’s cross wide.

Goalkeeper Robbie Williams produced a smart save to deny a point blank headed effort from Danny Davies before the Saints sealed glory as Jordan Williams swept home after the home defence failed to clear Chris Marriott’s corner with 15 minutes remaining.

The Guils were handed a potential lifeline with seven minutes on the clock when Jake Cook was fouled in the area by Josh Daniels but Iwan Matthws’ penalty was saved by TNS goalkeeper Connor Roberts as the Oswestrians held firm to seal a January 20th final date.

Guilsfield: R Williams, Bromley, Harries, Lambert, Hyne, Evans (Cook 73), Matthews, Cathrall, Knott (T Williams 90), Turner, Haycock (Ford 73). Subs: Richards, Lloyd.

TNS: Roberts, Marriott (Smith 82), Routledge, Daniels, McManus, Cieslewicz, Hudson, D Williams (Redmond 20), Harlock, J Williams, Davies. Subs: Thompson, Pask, Brobbel, Young, Oakley.