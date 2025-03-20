Julia McDermott in Weather Girl PAMELA RAITH

Weather Girl, at London’s Soho Theatre until 5 April, is a frantic and funny one-woman show about the looming climate apocalypse.

Written by Brian Watkins, it stars Julia McDermott as Stacey, a local weather forecaster in Fresno, California. Sandwiched between segments on dog shows and testicular tanning, her reports on the droughts and wildfires in her state are always delivered with a winning smile – until, one day, she snaps.

Weather Girl is an attack on wilful ignorance – of climate change, naturally, but also of the plight of women like Stacey,…