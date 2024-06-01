PlayStation has released a creepy new trailer for its Silent Hill 2 remake and it reveals that the game will be released on October 8, 2024.

The game comes from Konami and Blooper Team and it’s been in development for some time. While they confirmed that the gameplay will be updated, the development team is not making any changes to the story.

Blooper Team Chief Marketing Officer Anna Jasińska previously said: “We are focusing on bringing the distinct, visceral atmosphere back in the modernized Silent Hill 2.”

This trailer gives us our best look yet at the tone of the game and if features mostly cutscenes rather than gameplay like the previous trailer focused on.

The story for the game is set in the eerie and fog-shrouded town of Silent Hill, “the game follows James Sunderland, as he receives a mysterious letter from his deceased wife, Mary, beckoning him to return to the town.

“Driven by a sense of guilt and longing, James embarks on a nightmarish journey to unravel the truth behind his wife’s death, encountering grotesque monsters and enigmatic characters along the way.”

I still remember staying up all night with my friend playing through the original game back in 2001 and it was such a creepy-ass fun time! It’ll be interesting to play through this remake.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to play through this game! I am a huge fan of the original game, so it will be a great story to revisit.