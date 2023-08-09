LOOKING for a new TV service provider? There’s a fantastic deal over at Sky that will get you 6 months of free Sky Sports when you join.

Switch over to Sky Glass and get access to Sky TV and Netflix for £14 for the first three months, as well as Sky Sports for free for a further 6 months.

1 Get the Sky Glass now to get 6 months free of Sky Sports.

Sky Glass, TV, and Netflix: £14 a month for first 3 months, Sky Sports free for 6 months – buy here

It comes as no surprise that more and more of us want to have our money go further by getting the best deals and prices.

In our search for the best deals and bundles, we came across this fantastic one from Sky. If you’re a new customer and considering switching providers, you may want to take the Sky Glass into consideration.

New customers are netted with the usual channels as well as Netflix for £14 a month for the first three months, changing to £40 a month afterwards for the remainder of the 18-month contract. It also comes with 8 dedicated Sky Sports channels for free for 6 months.

Normally, Sky Sports costs an extra £25 per month on the 18-month contracts, so you’ll be saving yourself an extra £150.

The Sky Glass has over 1 billion colours and Dolby Vision high-definition technology, so you’ll constantly be immersed in whatever you decide to watch.

If you’ve got the extra space, the TV comes in 43, 55 and 65-inch variants so you can enjoy the big game on the big screen.

Taking a look at what customers had to say about their new TV, it certainly looks like a splendid time to switch.

One customer said it’s a ‘brilliant quality TV without the dish’ and another that ‘Sky Glass just makes sense… this is the way of the future.’

If you’re thinking about ditching the dish and switching to Glass but need a little more convincing, check out our article from our Tech Editor Sean Keach’s Sky Glass TV review.

Sky Glass, TV, and Netflix: £14 a month for first 3 months, Sky Sports free for 6 months – buy here

Discover more top deals and savings at your favourite tech retailers by heading to Sun Vouchers. Sun Vouchers is the one-stop shop where you can find hundreds of discount codes for top chains including Currys, Argos, AliExpress, and more.

Don’t miss our pick of the best Sky deals this month.

You’ll also be able to find more sales and price drops on a variety of wearables, drones, earbuds and gadgets over on our tech deals hub.