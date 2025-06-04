



ECONOMYNEXT – The new Board of Directors at the state-run SriLankan Airlines did not proceed with the previous government’s cabinet decision to buy two more wide body aircrafts due to fitness concerns, the SriLankan Chairman said.

SriLankan added a new A330 Airbus to its fleet on Wednesday (04) expanding the total number to 23.

The decision to expand the fleet was taken by the previous government’s cabinet and then Board of Directors.

“They had got cabinet approval for two more wide-bodied aircrafts but we had to stall two where we felt that there were some concerns and doubt about their fitness,” Sarath Ganegoda, the Chairman of SriLankan told the gathering after officially receiving the new A330 flight.

Sri Lanka’s previous government in April 2024 approved state-run SriLankan Airlines to acquire 4 wide body aircraft on an operating lease basis, including two from ORIX Aviation for 6 years at a fee of 360,000 dollars and another two from Aergo Capital Limited for 8 years at a fee of 365,000 dollars. (Colombo/June 04/2025)