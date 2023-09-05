No one should have to go too long without new Star Trek, and thankfully Paramount agrees: A month after Strange New Worlds wrapped up season 2, Star Trek: Lower Decks is back with its fourth season to bring some wacky fun to the Federation (which, the rest of the Star Trek universe aside, the Federation could sorely use; they can get a bit self-serious).

But that’s not the only big new show coming back: This week sees seasons of two big spinoffs. One at its beginning, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, on AMC Plus, follows (get ready for this) Daryl Dixon after the events of The Walking Dead. There is the promise of one interesting question: How in the heck did he get all the way to Paris?

On the other side of the spinoff coin is Selling the OC, a branch of the Selling Sunset universe that tracks the real estate office to a very far away minorly far away, Los Angeles traffic permitting, locale.

But this week isn’t all new premieres; there’s also a few big finales coming down, like The Afterparty and What We Do in the Shadows. Here are all the significant TV premieres and finales this week:

Selling the OC

Genre: Reality show (lavish business edition)

Release date: Sept. 8, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Adam DiVello

Cast: Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, and more

The second spinoff to the ever-popular Selling Sunset, Selling the OC does virtually the same thing in a (slightly) different locale. The show follows realtors at a high-end brokerage firm, Oppenheim Group, in the Orange County, California area as they try to sell opulent properties and navigate their complicated lives. Reality show drama with home renovation reality show charms: the dream!

I Am Groot season 2

Genre: Groot [Ed. note: MCU mischief shorts]

Release date: Sept. 6, with 5 episodes

Showrunner/creator: Kirsten Lepore

Cast: Vin Diesel, Jeffrey Wright

Groot, the adorable tree alien from the Guardians of the Galaxy, is back with another set of his own shorts, each one focused on his gentle whims and whimsy. Titles include “Are you my Groot?” and “Groot’s Sweet Treat,” which point to I am Groot season 2 being fairly easy viewing for the MCU fan in your life.

Lower Decks season 4

Genre: Animated Star Trek satire

Release date: Sept. 7, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Mike McMahan

Cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, and more

Strange New Worlds is over, and Lower Decks is here to fill the Vulcan salute-shaped hole in your heart while you wait for season 3. Season 4 of the animated hit promises to kick off with a bang: an episode called “Twovix” where “The Cerritos ensigns must assist a caretaker on the voyage of a historically significant starship.”

The Changeling

Genre: Magical realism

Release date: Sept. 8, with three episodes

Showrunner/creator: Kelly Marcel

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Adina Porter, Clark Backo, Samuel T. Herring, and more

Apple TV Plus’ latest show is based on the Victor LaValle novel of the same name, following Apollo (Stanfield) whose fairy tale romance turns bleak when his love Emmy (Backo) disappears without a trace after the birth of their child. He finds himself on a death defying, fantastical and, at times, horrific journey through a side of the world he had no idea about — and, with a pilot directed by Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), a lush and gorgeous one at that.

The Afterparty season 2 finale

Genre: Whodunnit

Release date: Sept. 7, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Zach Woods, Ken Jeong, John Cho, and more

It’s finally here, the final episode of season 2 of The Afterparty, and the final reveal of Grace’s wedding weekend (and its accompanying murder) is about to come into the open. Do you know who did it yet?

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 finale

Genre: Vampire nonsense

Release date: Sept. 7, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Paul Simms

Cast: Natasia Demetriou, Matt Barry, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, Kayvan Novak, and more

Everyone’s favorite vampire hangs are heading back to their coffins, with season 5 of the vampire comedy wrapping up for the year. After all the change of this year (particularly for Guillén’s Guillermo), the ominous final episode title “Exit Interview” seems… uh potentially dangerous. Then again, how much danger are these immortal beings ever really in?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Genre: Zombie drama (in Europe)

Release date: Sept. 10, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: David Zabel

Cast: Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, and more

Where has Daryl Dixon been since the finale of The Walking Dead? He’s been in France — or, at least, that’s where he wakes up at the start of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spinoff. He’s not sure how he got there either, and the six-episode show will track how he figures out what he’s doing there, how to get home, and what Europe’s been up to since this whole zombie apocalypse thing started.

Ride with Norman Reedus season 6

Genre: Celebrity travelogue

Release date: Sept. 10, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Norman Reedus

Cast: Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves, Adri Law, Josh Holloway, and Johnny Knoxville.

Where has Norman Reedus been since before the finale of The Walking Dead? Filming his travel show Ride with Norman Reedus, where he and a guest ride motorcycles around different locales around the world. Season 6 sees sights and sounds in places like Utah, Italy, Portugal, and more.