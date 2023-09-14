LIVE Symposium
Monday, October 23, 2023
1:00 – 4:00 PM Eastern Time
The immune system plays a large role in a body’s fight against cancer, but tumors can avoid the immune response. Scientists work to restore anti-cancer immune activity by augmenting existing immune mechanisms and circumventing tumor immune-evasion strategies.
In this virtual symposium brought to you by The Scientist, an expert panel will examine immunotherapies and other immune-supporting strategies that help prevent, control, and eliminate cancer.
Symposium program
1:00 PM – Introduction
1:10 PM – Mapping Out Immune Cells in Cancer Using Spatially Resolved Transcriptomics
Joakim Lundeberg, PhD
1:45 PM – TBD
Arun Wiita, PhD
2:20 PM – Leveraging the Tumor-Stroma-Immune Interface to Improve B-T Cell Crosstalk in Tertiary Lymphoid Structures
Tallia Bruno, PhD
3:20 PM – Open panel Q&A session
Nathan Ni from The Scientist’s Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.
Joakim Lundeberg, PhD
Arun Wiita, MD, PhD
Tullia C. Bruno, PhD
Sponsored by
Silver Sponsors