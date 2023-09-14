LIVE Symposium

Monday, October 23, 2023

1:00 – 4:00 PM Eastern Time

The immune system plays a large role in a body’s fight against cancer, but tumors can avoid the immune response. Scientists work to restore anti-cancer immune activity by augmenting existing immune mechanisms and circumventing tumor immune-evasion strategies.

In this virtual symposium brought to you by The Scientist, an expert panel will examine immunotherapies and other immune-supporting strategies that help prevent, control, and eliminate cancer.

Symposium program

1:00 PM – Introduction

1:10 PM – Mapping Out Immune Cells in Cancer Using Spatially Resolved Transcriptomics

Joakim Lundeberg, PhD

1:45 PM – TBD

Arun Wiita, PhD

2:20 PM – Leveraging the Tumor-Stroma-Immune Interface to Improve B-T Cell Crosstalk in Tertiary Lymphoid Structures

Tallia Bruno, PhD

3:20 PM – Open panel Q&A session

Nathan Ni from The Scientist’s Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.

Joakim Lundeberg, PhD

Science for Life Laboratory

KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Arun Wiita, MD, PhD

Associate Professor

Department of Laboratory Medicine

Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences

University of California, San Francisco

Tullia C. Bruno, PhD

Assistant Professor

Tumor Microenvironment Center

Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy Program

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Department of Immunology

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

