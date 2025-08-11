In 2007, Al Gore won a Nobel Peace prize for predicting that summer (September) Arctic sea ice would “vanish” in the next 5 to 7 years, or by 2014. [emphasis, links added]

Since 2007, Arctic sea ice extent (SIE) losses have ceased. Instead, the SIE trend has been stable for nearly two decades (Stern, 2025).

“Before 2007, September SIE was declining approximately linearly. In September 2007, SIE had its largest year‐to‐year drop in the entire 46‐year satellite record (1979–2024). Since 2007, September SIE has fluctuated but exhibits no long‐term trend.”

Read more at No Tricks Zone