

A 2024 study published in PNAS again confirmed climate models fail to simulate what happens in the real world concerning fundamental climate change variables like water vapor, Earth’s most significant greenhouse gas (due to its alleged warmth-enhancing “feedback” capacity). [emphasis, links added]

Per state-of-the-art climate models, specific humidity (SH) should increase as a consequence of CO2-induced global warming.

But 40 years of observations (1980-) show no increasing SH trend over arid/semi-arid regions.

And per state-of-the-art climate models, relative humidity (RH) should remain relatively constant, if not decline slightly as a consequence of CO2-induced global warming.

But 40 years of observations (1980-) do not show a slight declining trend, but rather a declining trend that is “about an order of magnitude more than the models on average.”

In other words, the climate models are wrong by a factor of 10.

The authors did not understate the profundity of these climate modeling failures.

“This represents a major gap in our understanding and in climate model fidelity that must be understood and fixed as soon as possible in order to provide reliable hydroclimate projections for arid/semi-arid regions in the coming decades.”

Now, a new study has once again confirmed there has been an “unexpected” decline in ocean evaporation (which accounts for 85% of the derivation of global atmospheric water vapor) since 2008, the “turning point” (TP) year.

These robust results affirming declining ocean evaporation (Eo) or water vapor trends across two-thirds of the globe – mostly in the Southern Hemisphere – can be found in all four satellite datasets used for the study.

It should be noted that in 2020, Dr. Koutsoyiannis published a paper indicating no increasing trend in global specific humidity since 2008, 1980, or even the late 1940s as predicted by climate models.

Observations do not seem to be sufficiently cooperating with the “water vapor feedback” narrative.

Read more at No Tricks Zone

