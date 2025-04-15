87% of Americans agree that new home appliances for sale in the US should be required to achieve a minimum level of efficiency. There was strong bipartisan agreement on this (94% of Democrats and 82% of Republicans).

81% of Americans support government rebates or tax incentives that would help homeowners pay for improvements to the energy efficiency of their homes. Strong majorities of both parties also support these rebates and tax incentives (89% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans)

“The cleanest energy is the energy you never use in the first place,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy at Environment America. “The findings of this survey affirm that Americans of all walks of life still believe in the long-held value of Waste Not, Want Not.”