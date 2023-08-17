Following the Japanese theatrical release of Hayao Miyazaki‘s The Boy and the Heron — previously titled How Do You Live? — a new photo for the film has made its way online.

The new The Boy and The Heron photo comes courtesy of the San Sebastián Film Festival, which announced in a blog post that Miyazaki’s next and final film would be making its European debut at the festival. The mysterious film has had very little in the way of marketing, and only a few images of the film have appeared online at all.

Despite being Studio Ghibli’s first movie release without any marketing, The Boy and the Heron was able to garner Japanese audiences’ interest. It currently holds a total domestic gross of over $30 million. At the time of writing, GKIDS hasn’t announced the North American release date for Hayao Miyazaki’s newest animated movie. However, it’s expected to arrive in U.S. theaters later this year and will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023.

Check out the new The Boy and The Heron photo below:

What is The Boy and The Heron about?

“Through encounters with his friends and uncle, The Boy and The Heron follows a teenage boy’s psychological development,” reads the synopsis. “He enters a magical world with a talking grey heron after finding an abandoned tower in his new town.”

The Boy and the Heron (aka How Do You Live?) is written and directed by Miyazaki. It features the voices of Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda (The Backwater), singer Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura (Confessions), Shōhei Hino (As Long as We Both Shall Live), Ko Shibasaki (47 Ronin), Takuya Kimura (Howl’s Moving Castle), and more.

Miyazaki is best known for directing classics like My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Ponyo. Fans are now able to celebrate his films through Studio Ghibli’s recently opened theme park, which features attractions and rides inspired by Miyazaki’s work.