



The National Center for Disaster Preparedness (NCDP), as part of Columbia University’s Climate School, has been awarded a $1.5 million three-year grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Training and Education Division, entitled ‘Training Solutions: Enhancing Tribal Nations’ Readiness and Resilience.’ NCDP will partner with the National Tribal Emergency Management Council on the creation and delivery of new trainings.

This new training program will include courses such as Climate Literacy in Tribal Nations; Identifying Disaster Risk Reduction Resources for Tribal Nations; Risk Communication Techniques Within Tribal Nations; Using Community Engagement to Enhance Emergency Preparedness; and Developing Emergency Management Programs Within Tribal Nations. Trainings will address preparedness gaps consistent with cultures, values, governance structures and doctrine to improve readiness and resilience. These trainings will help close the gap in preparedness in Tribal Nations and deliver on the priorities of FEMA’s National Tribal Strategy to foster innovative training capabilities.