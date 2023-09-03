Netflix‘s new TV and movie release schedule for September 4-10 includes Adam McKay and Will Ferrell’s satirical comedy films Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues as well as the third season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Starting from September 5, viewers can catch the two-film journey of Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy and his efforts to keep his newsman career from falling apart in Anchorman and Anchorman 2. Then on September 7, viewers can catch the return of Jack Black’s Po in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is set after the events of Kung Fu Panda 3 and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny and sees Po embark on a globe-trotting journey across China in search of four elemental weapons that broke up the world. Again on September 7, fans of Kaiju monster Gamera can catch him in a new six-episode animated series where he faces off against five new enemies.

Other movie and TV releases that will take place between September 4-10 include Virgin River Season 5, Burning Body, A Time Called You, and the first part of Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which is the 25th season of the Pokémon anime overall.

New Netflix releases for September 4-10

Below are all the new TV shows and movies that will be added to Netflix from September 4-10.

September 5

Shane Gills: Beautiful Dogs

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy (Netflix PL)

Predators (Netflix UK)

Reporting For Duty (Netflix BR)

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Tahir’s House

September 7

Dear Child (DE)

GAMERA Rebirth (Netflix JP)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3

Top Boy Season 3 (Netflix UK)

Virgin River Season 5

What If (PH)

September 8

A Time Called You (Netflix KR)

Burning Body (Netflix ES)

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 1 (Netflix JP)

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (Netflix ES)

Selling The OC: Season 2

Spy Ops

