The Lovers (Sky, 7th September)

It’s not often we get a TV series that’s just a straight-up romcom these days, but that’s exactly what The Lovers dishes up, starring Roisin Gallagher (The Fall) and Johnny Flynn (Lovesick) as sweary shop worker Janet and arrogant political broadcaster Seamus, a mismatched pairing who find themselves in a messy and often hilarious love-hate affair. Set in Belfast, this six-part series is sexy, grownup and filled with plenty of laughs, with the supporting cast including Alice Eve (Belgravia), Jenn Murray (Brooklyn) and Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill. It arrived on Sky on 7th September.

Wilderness (Amazon Prime, 15th September)

Prepare to find out just how far a woman will go for revenge on her cheating husband in this adaptation of B. E. Jones’ book, which stars Jenna Coleman (The Sandman) as Liv, who discovers her perfect marriage to Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, (The Haunting of Bly Manor) isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. A holiday to an American national park is designed to mend their broken marriage after Will’s infidelity – but we soon discover Liv has other, far darker plans for the trip. Wilderness arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 15th September.

Payback (ITV, September)

What happens when you discover your husband has been secretly money laundering for the biggest, baddest criminal in town? Well, for Lexie (Morven Christie, The Bay), things go from bad to worse, as she gets strong-armed into helping the police to bring the gang down. Westworld’s Peter Mullan stars alongside Christie as crime lord Cal Morris, with Line of Duty‘s Prasanna Puwanarajah playing DC Khan, whose determination to bring Morris down ends up putting Lexie at the centre of a perilous police investigation that puts her life in danger. The six-part Payback comes from Jed Mercurio’s production company, and arrives on ITV in September.

The Long Shadow (ITVX, September)

The Yorkshire Ripper (aka Peter Sutcliffe) was one of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, brutally murdering 13 women and sending the police on a long and dramatic manhunt during the 1970s and early eighties. The team behind true crime dramas White House Farm and Des are bringing this infamous murder investigation to life in The Long Shadow, a seven-part series starring Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) and Lee Ingleby (The Hunt for Raoul Moat) as three of the leading investigators in the case. The impressive cast also includes Katherine Kelly (Black Ops) as one of Sutcliffe’s victims, Emily Jackson, Daniel Mays (Good Omens) as her husband Sydney, and Jill Halfpenny (Eastenders) as Doreen Hill, the mother of another of Sutcliffe’s victims. The Long Shadow arrives on ITVX in September.

Bodies (Netflix, 19th October)

Timey-wimey fans will love Bodies, which sees four detectives in four different time periods – from Victorian London to the Blitz, and even the distant future – all find the same murder victim. How can this be? That’s the mystery that this eight-part Netflix series based on Si Spencer’s graphic novel will explore, uncovering a conspiracy spanning 150 years. The four detectives are played by Kyle Soller (Andor), Amaka Okafor (The Sandman), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Great), and Stephen Graham (The Walk-In) also has a central role. Bodies streams on Netflix from 19th October.

Boiling Point (BBC, TBC)

After the 2021 one-shot film (see the trailer above) about one wild, disastrous night of restaurant service, Boiling Point is getting a five-part spin-off series for the BBC, once again starring Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson (Sherlock) as Andy and Carly, the restaurant’s chefs. The series picks up six months after the events of the film’s messy conclusion, with Carly now running her own kitchen, and we can expect more culinary chaos, terrible diners and power struggles in this tense, captivating new series.