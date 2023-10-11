





The legend of Bigfoot has been floating around for centuries as people across the United States have documented potential encounters with the mysterious creature. Though no one has ever been able to capture the hairy cryptid, many have claimed to see it. A new video out of Colorado shows what observers are calling a sasquatch wandering the wilderness in broad daylight.

“It’s an elusive creature,” the person recording the video says as the Cousin Itt-like animal hobbles through the desert.

Shannon Parker recounted her experience seeing the animal with her husband Stetson in a Facebook post. They were taking the train from Silverton, CO to Durango and were looking for elk in the mountains when they saw something they didn’t exactly plan for.

“As we are passing by the mountains, Stetson sees something moving and then says ‘I think it’s Bigfoot.’ Brandon, the guy sitting next to Stetson on the train grabs his phone and starts recording. Meanwhile I am trying to get a photo on my camera,” she wrote. “Y’all, out of the hundreds of people on the train, three or four of us actually saw, as Stetson says in the video, the ever-elusive creature, Bigfoot! I don’t know about y’all but we believe!!”

Shannon reiterated her view that “Seeing was believing” in an interview with The Denver Gazette. According to the lucky traveler, most people on the train didn’t bat an eyelash at what was happening outside, and “Bigfoot” would have probably gone unnoticed if people like her in the back of the train hadn’t seen it. When she showed the photos and video footage to train employees, they reportedly said they’d never seen anything like it and offered that it could be a legitimate Sasquatch sighting.

Obviously, the authenticity of the video should be taken with a big dose of skepticism. Still, you never know. Don’t be surprised if you happen to cross paths with this hulking cryptid on your next hike.





