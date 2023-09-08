A new pair of Wonka images are out, showcasing Timothée Chalamet in the starring role of and in full costume.

The new Wonka images come from Total Film, who had Chalamet on the cover of the latest issue of the magazine. In the two covers, Chalamet can be seen tipping his cap while in full Wonka garb, including the iconic cane that the character walks around with.

Check out the new Wonka images below:

World exclusive! #Wonka is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine!

The subscriber-exclusive cover featuring Timothée Chalamet’s chocolatier (left) is in the mail to subs now; the newsstand cover (right) hits shelves on Thursday 14 September. pic.twitter.com/gGDM84WQP9 — Total Film (@totalfilm) September 8, 2023

What is Wonka about?

Based on the character created by Roald Dahl, Wonka will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory. The prequel will be led by Chalamet as a young version of the eccentric Chocolate Factory owner. The character was previously portrayed by Gene Wilder in the iconic 1971 film and Johnny Depp in the hit 2005 version.

Joining Chalamet are Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Matthew Baynton, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Sally Hawkins, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar, and Ellie White. As seen in the official trailer, Grant will be portraying an Oompa-Loopa.

Wonka is directed by Paddington filmmaker Paul King from a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. Producers include David Heyman, Luke Kelly, and Alexandra Derbyshire.

The musical prequel is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 15.