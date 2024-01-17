No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

New Year Deals promotion comes to PlayStation Store – PlayStation.Blog

January 17, 2024
in Gaming
Reading Time: 17 mins read
0
A A
37484efaf62e77602b4caca79948e01ec009daf0 jpg

37484efaf62e77602b4caca79948e01ec009daf0 jpg


The New Year celebrations don’t have to finish on January 1. For a limited time* PlayStation Store is putting on a spectacular promotional show with a new wave of discounts. You’ll be able to save up to 75% on a variety of games, which include EA Sports FC 24 – Ultimate Edition (60% off), Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (60%) off and many more. 