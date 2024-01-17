New Year Deals promotion comes to PlayStation Store – PlayStation.Blog

The New Year celebrations don’t have to finish on January 1. For a limited time* PlayStation Store is putting on a spectacular promotional show with a new wave of discounts. You’ll be able to save up to 75% on a variety of games, which include EA Sports FC 24 – Ultimate Edition (60% off), Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (60%) off and many more.

You can check out the full list of titles included in the promotion below. Head to Playstation Store when the New Year Deals promotion starts* to find out your regional discount.

60 Parsecs!

60 Seconds! Reatomized

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition

Ad Infinitum PS5

Afterimage

Ancient Dungeon VR

Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man

Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man

Arcade Series: 3-in-1 Pack

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Siege of Paris

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids

Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Astroneer

Batman: Arkham Collection

Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition

Battlefield V Definitive Edition

Beyond: Two Souls

Black Adder Crime Scene

Blue Flames

Blue Flames PS5

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Born Of Bread

Bratz®: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition

Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Digital Hardened Edition

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition

Carnival Games

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Chained Echoes

Chernobylite

Chernobylite – Autumn Dread Pack PS4

Chernobylite – Autumn Dread Pack PS5

Chernobylite – White Rose Pack PS4

Chernobylite – White Rose Pack PS5

Chess Ultra

Chess Ultra X: Purling London Bold Chess

Chess Ultra X: Purling London Mr. Jiver Art Chess

Chess Ultra X: Purling London Nette Robinson Art Chess

Chess Ultra X: Purling London Olivia Pilling Art Chess

Chess Ultra: Academy Game Pack

Chess Ultra: Imperial Chess Set

Chess Ultra: Isle of Lewis Chess Set

Chess Ultra: Pantheon Game Pack

Chess Ultra: Santa Monica Game Pack

Clone Drone In The Danger Zone

Clue/Cluedo

Cluedo – Epic Crime Collection

Construction Simulator – Spaceport Bundle

Control: Ultimate Edition

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition

Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded

Cult of the Lamb

Dakar Desert Rally

Dakar Desert Rally – Classics Vehicle Pack #1

Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition

Dakar Desert Rally – Legends Pack

Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass PS4

Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass PS5

Dakar Desert Rally – SnowRunner Trucks Pack

Danganronpa 1-2 Reload

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Darkest Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition

Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness

Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court

Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle PS4

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle PS5

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Space – Deluxe Edition

Deadly Frost Pack

Deadly Frost Pack PS5

Detroit: Become Human

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard

Diablo® Prime Evil Collection

Diablo® Prime Evil Collection – Upgrade

DIGIMON SURVIVE

DLC – Terminator: Resistance – Annihilation Line

DLC02 Sonic Superstars – LEGO Fun Pack

DmC: Devil May Cry – Definitive Edition

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition – PS4 & PS5

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 3

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Legendary Edition

Dragon’s Crown Pro

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing – Rally Edition

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (BASE GAME)

Dying Light – Platinium Edition

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS5

EA Sports FC 24 – Ultimate Edition

Enter the Gungeon

Everybody’s Golf

Exoprimal_PS4

Exoprimal_PS5

Fallout 4 – Automatron PS4

Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop

Fallout 4 – Far Harbor

Fallout 4 – Nuka-World

Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop

Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop

Fallout 76

Far Cry 5 – Season Pass

Far Cry 6 – Season Pass

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition

FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition

Fernbus

Fernbus – Bus Pack 1

Fernbus – Bus Pack 2

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto

Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition

Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack

Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass

Fishing: North Atlantic

Fishing: North Atlantic – A.F. Theriault

Fishing: North Atlantic – Scallops

Fruit Ninja VR

Gangs of Sherwood

Generation Zero ® – Base Warfare Starter Bundle

Generation Zero® – Reinforced Flakmoped Pack

Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition

Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator 3

God Eater 3

GOL2 – Age of Giants World

GOL2 – El Dorado

GOL2 – Frozen Lands World

GOL2 – IAP Season Pass

GOL2 – Lunar Age World

GOL2 – Sandy Shores World

GOL2 – Sweet Haven World

GOL2 – Under The Sea World

Golf With Your Friends – Bouncy Castle Course

Golf With Your Friends – Caddy Pack

Golf With Your Friends – Corrupted Forest Course

Golf With Your Friends – Fairytale Fables Pack

Golf With Your Friends – Horrifying Headgear Pack

Golf With Your Friends – Peaceful Pines Course

Golf With Your Friends – Pizza Party Pack

Golf With Your Friends – Racing Pack

Golf With Your Friends – Sports Pack

Golf With Your Friends – Summer Party Pack

GOTY Upgrade Bundle

Gravity Rush Remastered

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

Hajwala

Hammerwatch II

Hammerwatch II: Anniversary Pack

Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

HATSUNE MIKU PROJECT DIVA X – Unlock All Module Keys

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X

Helldivers: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Hotel: A Resort Simulator

Humankind PS5 & PS4

Hunting Simulator

Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition

Isonzo

Isonzo – Reserve Pack

Isonzo – Veteran Pack

Jak 3

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II: Renegade

Jumanji: The Video Game

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind

Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind + Concert Video

Kombat Pack

Laika: Aged Through Blood

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass

LEGO The Incredibles

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares I & II Bundle PS4 & PS5

Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5

Macan PS4&PS5

Mad Max

Maximum Football 2020

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Call to Arms

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Rise of Rasalhague

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – The Dragon’s Gambit

MediEvil

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Monopoly Family Fun Pack

Monopoly Madness

Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3

Monster Hunter Rise – Bundle Deluxe Kit

MONSTER HUNTER RISE (PS4)

MONSTER HUNTER RISE (PS5)

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Deluxe Kit

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack

Moving Out

Moving Out – Movers In Paradise

Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition

MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion

Musashi

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame

My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition

My Hero One’s Justice

My Hero One’s Justice Mission – Above and Beyond

My Hero One’s Justice Mission – Gale Inasa Yoarashi

My Hero One’s Justice Mission – O.F.A. Deku Shoot Style

My Hero One’s Justice Playable Character – Inasa Yoarashi

My Hero One’s Justice Playable Character – Pro Hero Endeavor

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 4

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Need for Speed Rivals – Complete Edition

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Standard Edition

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Ultimate Edition

On The Road

One Piece: Burning Blood

Overpass 2

Paleo Pines

Party Friends

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition

Plague Inc The Cure

Plague Inc: Evolved

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Predator: Hunting Grounds

QUANTUM ERROR

Rabbids Party of Legends

Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR PS5

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition

Real Truck Simulator USA : Car Games

Red Matter

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 – Extra DLC Pack

Resident Evil 2 – Extra DLC Pack (PS5)

Resident Evil 2 (PS5)

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 – Classic Costume Pack

RESIDENT EVIL 3 – Classic Costume Pack (PS5)

Resident Evil 3 (PS5)

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard PS5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass_PS5

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition PS4

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition PS5

Resident Exvil 7 – End of Zoe

Resident Exvil 7 – End of Zoe_PS5

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5

Secret of Mana

SEGA Mega Drive Classics

Session – Year One Complete Edition

Shinsengumi Enjoyment Set

Shredders

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Slender: The Arrival (Anniversary Edition)

Snooker 19

Snooker 19 – Challenge Pack

Snooker 19: Gold Edition

Snow Miku 2010-2015 Pack

Snow Miku 2016

SnowRunner – 2 Year Anniversary Edition

SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass

SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass + Year 3 Pass

Sonic Forces – Digital Standard Edition

Sonic Frontiers Standard Edition (Main Game)

Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars – Digital Deluxe Upgrade Pack

Special Edition (EU/US/ASIA)

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

SteamWorld Build

SteamWorld Build & Dig

Super Bomberman R

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Synth Riders

Taxi Chaos

Team Sonic Racing

Teardown – Season Pass

Teardown – Ultimate Edition

Tennis World Tour 2

TERA Coin 1,000

TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)

TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)

TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)

Terminator: Resistance

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

The Evil Within

The Evil Within – The Assignment

The Evil Within – The Consequence

The Executioner

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

The Jackbox Party Pack Trilogy

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Outfit Pack Bundle

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Ambusher Pack

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Emerald Coast Australia

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Labrador Retriever

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Traveler’s Cosmetic Bundle

Third Division Armament Expansion Kit

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass

Tourist Bus Simulator

Truck Driver

Truck Driver – Heading North DLC

Truck Simulator Driver 2023: Europe Cargo

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

Wild Card Football

Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition

Wild Card Football – Season Pass

Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition

Wild Card Football – Ultimate Outfit Pack

Wizard with a Gun – Deluxe Edition

Wolf Simulator : RPG Survival Animal Battle

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack

Worms Armageddon [PS1 Emulation]

WRC 5 eSports Edition

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC Collection

Yakuza 3 Remastered

*The New Year Deals promotion starts 00.00am PDT/BST/JST/Asia local on Wednesday January 17 and concludes

11:59 PM PDT/BST/JST/Asia local on Wednesday January 31.