New Year Deals promotion comes to PlayStation Store – PlayStation.Blog

The New Year celebrations don’t have to finish on January 1. For a limited time* PlayStation Store is putting on a spectacular promotional show with a new wave of discounts. You’ll be able to save up to 75% on a variety of games, which include EA Sports FC 24 – Ultimate Edition (60% off), Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (60%) off and many more.
You can check out the full list of titles included in the promotion below. Head to Playstation Store when the New Year Deals promotion starts* to find out your regional discount.
- 60 Parsecs!
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition
- Ad Infinitum PS5
- Afterimage
- Ancient Dungeon VR
- Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man
- Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man
- Arcade Series: 3-in-1 Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Siege of Paris
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids
- Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Astroneer
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Black Adder Crime Scene
- Blue Flames
- Blue Flames PS5
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Born Of Bread
- Bratz®: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition
- Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Digital Hardened Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
- Carnival Games
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Chained Echoes
- Chernobylite
- Chernobylite – Autumn Dread Pack PS4
- Chernobylite – Autumn Dread Pack PS5
- Chernobylite – White Rose Pack PS4
- Chernobylite – White Rose Pack PS5
- Chess Ultra
- Chess Ultra X: Purling London Bold Chess
- Chess Ultra X: Purling London Mr. Jiver Art Chess
- Chess Ultra X: Purling London Nette Robinson Art Chess
- Chess Ultra X: Purling London Olivia Pilling Art Chess
- Chess Ultra: Academy Game Pack
- Chess Ultra: Imperial Chess Set
- Chess Ultra: Isle of Lewis Chess Set
- Chess Ultra: Pantheon Game Pack
- Chess Ultra: Santa Monica Game Pack
- Clone Drone In The Danger Zone
- Clue/Cluedo
- Cluedo – Epic Crime Collection
- Construction Simulator – Spaceport Bundle
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
- Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded
- Cult of the Lamb
- Dakar Desert Rally
- Dakar Desert Rally – Classics Vehicle Pack #1
- Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition
- Dakar Desert Rally – Legends Pack
- Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass PS4
- Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass PS5
- Dakar Desert Rally – SnowRunner Trucks Pack
- Danganronpa 1-2 Reload
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition
- Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness
- Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle PS4
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle PS5
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Dead Space – Deluxe Edition
- Deadly Frost Pack
- Deadly Frost Pack PS5
- Detroit: Become Human
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
- Diablo® Prime Evil Collection
- Diablo® Prime Evil Collection – Upgrade
- DIGIMON SURVIVE
- DLC – Terminator: Resistance – Annihilation Line
- DLC02 Sonic Superstars – LEGO Fun Pack
- DmC: Devil May Cry – Definitive Edition
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition – PS4 & PS5
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 3
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Legendary Edition
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing – Rally Edition
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (BASE GAME)
- Dying Light – Platinium Edition
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS5
- EA Sports FC 24 – Ultimate Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Everybody’s Golf
- Exoprimal_PS4
- Exoprimal_PS5
- Fallout 4 – Automatron PS4
- Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4 – Far Harbor
- Fallout 4 – Nuka-World
- Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 5 – Season Pass
- Far Cry 6 – Season Pass
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition
- Fernbus
- Fernbus – Bus Pack 1
- Fernbus – Bus Pack 2
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto
- Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack
- Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass
- Fishing: North Atlantic
- Fishing: North Atlantic – A.F. Theriault
- Fishing: North Atlantic – Scallops
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Gangs of Sherwood
- Generation Zero ® – Base Warfare Starter Bundle
- Generation Zero® – Reinforced Flakmoped Pack
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
- Goat Simulator
- Goat Simulator 3
- God Eater 3
- GOL2 – Age of Giants World
- GOL2 – El Dorado
- GOL2 – Frozen Lands World
- GOL2 – IAP Season Pass
- GOL2 – Lunar Age World
- GOL2 – Sandy Shores World
- GOL2 – Sweet Haven World
- GOL2 – Under The Sea World
- Golf With Your Friends – Bouncy Castle Course
- Golf With Your Friends – Caddy Pack
- Golf With Your Friends – Corrupted Forest Course
- Golf With Your Friends – Fairytale Fables Pack
- Golf With Your Friends – Horrifying Headgear Pack
- Golf With Your Friends – Peaceful Pines Course
- Golf With Your Friends – Pizza Party Pack
- Golf With Your Friends – Racing Pack
- Golf With Your Friends – Sports Pack
- Golf With Your Friends – Summer Party Pack
- GOTY Upgrade Bundle
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Gun Upgrade Materials Kit
- Hajwala
- Hammerwatch II
- Hammerwatch II: Anniversary Pack
- Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
- HATSUNE MIKU PROJECT DIVA X – Unlock All Module Keys
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
- Helldivers: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- Hotel: A Resort Simulator
- Humankind PS5 & PS4
- Hunting Simulator
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- Isonzo
- Isonzo – Reserve Pack
- Isonzo – Veteran Pack
- Jak 3
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II: Renegade
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
- Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind
- Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind + Concert Video
- Kombat Pack
- Laika: Aged Through Blood
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
- Macan PS4&PS5
- Mad Max
- Maximum Football 2020
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Call to Arms
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Rise of Rasalhague
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – The Dragon’s Gambit
- MediEvil
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Monopoly Madness
- Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3
- Monster Hunter Rise – Bundle Deluxe Kit
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE (PS4)
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE (PS5)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak
- Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak
- Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Deluxe Kit
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack
- Moving Out
- Moving Out – Movers In Paradise
- Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
- Musashi
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition
- My Hero One’s Justice
- My Hero One’s Justice Mission – Above and Beyond
- My Hero One’s Justice Mission – Gale Inasa Yoarashi
- My Hero One’s Justice Mission – O.F.A. Deku Shoot Style
- My Hero One’s Justice Playable Character – Inasa Yoarashi
- My Hero One’s Justice Playable Character – Pro Hero Endeavor
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 4
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Need for Speed Rivals – Complete Edition
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Standard Edition
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Ultimate Edition
- On The Road
- One Piece: Burning Blood
- Overpass 2
- Paleo Pines
- Party Friends
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition
- Plague Inc The Cure
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- QUANTUM ERROR
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR PS5
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Real Truck Simulator USA : Car Games
- Red Matter
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 2 – Extra DLC Pack
- Resident Evil 2 – Extra DLC Pack (PS5)
- Resident Evil 2 (PS5)
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 3 – Classic Costume Pack
- RESIDENT EVIL 3 – Classic Costume Pack (PS5)
- Resident Evil 3 (PS5)
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard PS5
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass_PS5
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition PS4
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition PS5
- Resident Exvil 7 – End of Zoe
- Resident Exvil 7 – End of Zoe_PS5
- Ryoma Growth Support Kit
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Secret of Mana
- SEGA Mega Drive Classics
- Session – Year One Complete Edition
- Shinsengumi Enjoyment Set
- Shredders
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slender: The Arrival (Anniversary Edition)
- Snooker 19
- Snooker 19 – Challenge Pack
- Snooker 19: Gold Edition
- Snow Miku 2010-2015 Pack
- Snow Miku 2016
- SnowRunner – 2 Year Anniversary Edition
- SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass
- SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass + Year 3 Pass
- Sonic Forces – Digital Standard Edition
- Sonic Frontiers Standard Edition (Main Game)
- Sonic Superstars
- Sonic Superstars – Digital Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Special Edition (EU/US/ASIA)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- SteamWorld Build
- SteamWorld Build & Dig
- Super Bomberman R
- Sword Upgrade Materials Kit
- Synth Riders
- Taxi Chaos
- Team Sonic Racing
- Teardown – Season Pass
- Teardown – Ultimate Edition
- Tennis World Tour 2
- TERA Coin 1,000
- TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)
- TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)
- TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)
- Terminator: Resistance
- Terminator: Resistance Enhanced
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within – The Assignment
- The Evil Within – The Consequence
- The Executioner
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Jackbox Party Pack Trilogy
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Outfit Pack Bundle
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Ambusher Pack
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Emerald Coast Australia
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Labrador Retriever
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Traveler’s Cosmetic Bundle
- Third Division Armament Expansion Kit
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass
- Tourist Bus Simulator
- Truck Driver
- Truck Driver – Heading North DLC
- Truck Simulator Driver 2023: Europe Cargo
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Wild Card Football
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition
- Wild Card Football – Season Pass
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Outfit Pack
- Wizard with a Gun – Deluxe Edition
- Wolf Simulator : RPG Survival Animal Battle
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
- Worms Armageddon [PS1 Emulation]
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Collection
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
*The New Year Deals promotion starts 00.00am PDT/BST/JST/Asia local on Wednesday January 17 and concludes
11:59 PM PDT/BST/JST/Asia local on Wednesday January 31.