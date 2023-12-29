Inside this post we share our favorite New Year’s Eve activity supplies to help you as you plan your NYE family fun!
What New Year’s Eve activity supplies do I need for an awesome party?
Inside this post you’ll find New Year’s Eve activity, art, and cooking supplies that will help you have fun with toddlers, preschoolers, and kids of all ages to ring in the New Year!
Kick off New Year’s Eve at noon or early evening with a celebration for kids!
Each year we make a simple NYE party plan with 12 simple activities we can do as we countdown to “midnight.”
New Year’s Eve Activity Supplies
I’ve compiled our “must have” materials for New Year’s Eve in this post along with activities to go along with them. These are New Year’s Eve activities that have been popular year after year because kids love them so much.
New Year’s Eve Crowns
- colored cardstock
- clear tape
- markers
- stickers
- sticker jems
New Year’s Eve Pizza
- pizza dough crust (or you can use homemade dough)
- baking pans
- cooking spray
- pizza sauce
- mozzarella cheese
- pizza toppings
- New Year’s Eve paper plates
New Year’s Eve Bingo
- Printable New Year’s Eve BINGO Board
- White cardstock
- Bingo dobbers (dot markers)
- Dot Stickers (to cover the picture)
- (or Candy bingo markers- like M&Ms and Skittles)
New Year’s Eve Scavenger Hunt
- Printable New Year’s Eve Scavenger Hunt
- Markers or crayons
- White cardstock
- Mini clipboards (I got mine at the Dollar Store)
- Painter’s Tape
Cup Towers
- Plastic Solo cups (whatever color you want)
- (Optional: Add paper plates)
Sparkly New Year’s Eve Playdough Creations
- Playdough
- Sequins (buy at Dollar Store)
- Jewels (buy at Dollar Store)
- Kleenex box (one box per player)
- Jingle Bells
- Ribbon
Confetti Explosions
Find all the details for how to create confetti explosions HERE.
- Plastic Champagne glasses
- Baking soda
- Vinegar
- Confetti/sequins/spangles
- Eye dropper or pipet (or small turkey baster or mini squeeze bottle)
- (Optional: food coloring)
Glow-stick Hide and Go Seek
Marshmallow Shooters
- Paper cup
- Balloon
- Scissors
- Tape
- Mini marshmallows (or pom poms)
Star Brownies
- Ghirardelli Brownie Mix (I buy the big box at Costco)
- Baking pan
- White icing
- Sprinkles
Celebrate with poppers, blowers and sparkling cider
Balloon Countdown
- 12 big balloons
- 12 small slips of paper
- Markers
- Painters tape
- Sharpie
- (Optional) This amazing balloon inflater*
Read more about how to set up a New Year’s Eve Balloon Countdown.
Paper Bag Countdown
- Brown paper lunch sacks (get plain ones at the grocery store)
- Sharpie
Read more about how to set up a New Year’s Eve brown paper bag countdown.