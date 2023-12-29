Inside this post we share our favorite New Year’s Eve activity supplies to help you as you plan your NYE family fun!

What New Year’s Eve activity supplies do I need for an awesome party?

Inside this post you’ll find New Year’s Eve activity, art, and cooking supplies that will help you have fun with toddlers, preschoolers, and kids of all ages to ring in the New Year!

Kick off New Year’s Eve at noon or early evening with a celebration for kids!

Each year we make a simple NYE party plan with 12 simple activities we can do as we countdown to “midnight.”

New Year’s Eve Activity Supplies

I’ve compiled our “must have” materials for New Year’s Eve in this post along with activities to go along with them. These are New Year’s Eve activities that have been popular year after year because kids love them so much.

New Year’s Eve Crowns

New Year’s Eve Pizza

New Year’s Eve Bingo

New Year’s Eve Scavenger Hunt

Printable New Year’s Eve Scavenger Hunt

Markers or crayons

White cardstock

Mini clipboards (I got mine at the Dollar Store)

Painter’s Tape

Cup Towers

Plastic Solo cups (whatever color you want)

(Optional: Add paper plates)

Sparkly New Year’s Eve Playdough Creations

Playdough

Sequins (buy at Dollar Store)

Jewels (buy at Dollar Store)

Kleenex box (one box per player)

Jingle Bells

Ribbon

Confetti Explosions

Find all the details for how to create confetti explosions HERE.

Glow-stick Hide and Go Seek

Marshmallow Shooters

Paper cup

Balloon

Scissors

Tape

Mini marshmallows (or pom poms)

Star Brownies

Ghirardelli Brownie Mix (I buy the big box at Costco)

Baking pan

White icing

Sprinkles

Celebrate with poppers, blowers and sparkling cider

Balloon Countdown

12 big balloons

12 small slips of paper

Markers

Painters tape

Sharpie

(Optional) This amazing balloon inflater*

Read more about how to set up a New Year’s Eve Balloon Countdown.

Paper Bag Countdown

Brown paper lunch sacks (get plain ones at the grocery store)

Sharpie

Read more about how to set up a New Year’s Eve brown paper bag countdown.

Want more details on these activities? You can find them all on this list of 35+ New Years Eve Family Party Ideas!