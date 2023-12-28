New Year’s Eve could be thrown into chaos as ‘ferocious winds’ are predicted for the last day of 2023.

A deep area of low pressure is set to sweep across the country this weekend as the devastating effects of Storm Gerrit are expected to ease away into blustery showers.

Heavy rain will once again batter areas of the UK devastated by the violent weather – although it is not expected to reach the levels seen over the last week.

As this moves north this could case a band of snow across the high ground of northern England and spreading to the lower levels of Scotland.

The Met Office’s Chief Forecaster Steven Ramsdale said: ‘This system is likely to bring a range of weather including hill snow.

An aerial view of homes destroyed by last night’s tornado in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester

The main A85 trunk road at Glen Ogle was yesterday down to single carriage way with the southbound lane closed due to heavy snow and HGV’s stuck on the steep incline

‘Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit.’

‘However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.’

The stormy weather is expected to ease as January progresses, with a cold patch spreading across the nation.

The Met Office’s Deputy Chief Forecaster Nick Silkstone added: ‘Through to mid-January, there is a signal for a shift in the pattern compared to the winter so far, with more settled and colder-than-average conditions becoming increasingly likely.’

It comes after terrifying video showed the astonishing moment Storm Gerrit tore apart a wind turbine as 85mph gales barreled through parts of Britain.

Shocking footage showed the energy generator in Ayrshire, Scotland, wracking up speed before the blades suddenly come loose and are flung across a seemingly deserted field in opposite directions.

Loud crashes are heard as the debris lands on the ground, while bare trees surrounding the lone turbine are blown back and forth.

Fire officers were called to the scene after a blaze broke out but it was under control on arrival.

Shocking video footage shows Storm Gerrit tearing apart a wind turbine in Ayrshire, Scotland

Debris from the lone wind turbine was flung into the seemingly empty field surrounding it

Wind turbine in Ayrshire yesterday morning, totally shredded in the strong winds associated with #StormGerrit.

It comes as a ‘localised tornado’ damaged around 100 properties in Greater Manchester as the Christmas storm, which left thousands of homes without power, swept the country.

Storm Gerrit brought heavy snow across parts of Scotland which, along with high winds and heavy rain, damaged electricity networks in the country as fallen trees, branches and other debris brought down power lines.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted to a reports of a fire within a wind turbine at 10.28am on Wednesday, 27 December near Newhouse Farm, Sorn.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene, the fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of firefighters.

“The crew left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Yesterday it wreaked havoc for those travelling with a string of train operators – including ScotRail, LNER and Avanti West Coast – suspending and terminating some services.

Others were advised not to travel at all.

The supercell thunderstorm is believed to have caused ‘significant damage’ to homes in Stalybridge, Tameside.

‘Numerous reports’ were made to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) at around 11.45pm on Wednesday, and the force declared a major incident due to the ‘severity’ of the damage caused and the potential risk to public safety.

No injuries were reported but many residents were forced to leave their homes.

Tameside Council said about 100 properties were evacuated after the ‘mini tornado’ hit areas of Carrbrook and Millbrook.

A spokesperson said: ‘It is believed everyone affected made arrangements to stay with family and friends overnight.

‘Our officers have been out all night and continue to be out today clearing debris, fallen trees and making roads, footpaths and other areas safe.’

Resident Rebecca Saycell waits outside her house after the roof was ripped off in the aftermath of a tornado in Greater Manchester last night

Destruction caused by the tornado after it hit Stalybridge in Greater Manchester last night

A piece of roof slate embedded in a car bumper following the localized tornado in the north of England

Queues on the M25 in Swanley, Kent as people head home from their Christmas holidays yesterday

Chief Superintendent Mark Dexter from GMP said: ‘This incident has undoubtedly affected numerous people in the Stalybridge area with many residents displaced from their properties during the night.

‘Our highest priority is keeping people safe which is why we are advising those who have been displaced not to return or enter their properties which have significant damage until they have been assessed by structural engineers.

‘I would also like to urge members of the public to avoid the area where possible and take extra care when travelling in vehicles on the roads in Stalybridge and the surrounding areas, due to debris in the road.’

Hayley McCaffer, 40, who lives in Carrbrook, said some of her neighbours’ houses ‘are an absolute disaster’ with missing rooves and ‘squished’ cars.

She and her partner are not sure when they can get back into their home.

Patricia Watkinson, another Carrbrook resident who was away in Norfolk when gusts swept through the village, has been told by a neighbour that apart from a ‘dangling’ aerial her home appears undamaged.

But the 83-year-old said her neighbour’s shed ‘is gone’.

An aerial view of homes destroyed by last night’s tornado in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester

Damage caused to the roof of a home in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, seen this morning

Destruction caused by the tornado which hit Stalybridge in Greater Manchester last night

Authorities in Greater Manchester were also called yesterday to weather incidents amid reports of a possible tornado in Dukinfield and Mossley.

Tameside Council opened a reception area at Dukinfield Town Hall to cater for any displaced residents.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation said a detailed site investigation would need to be undertaken before it can confirm the damage was caused by a rare British tornado.

Meanwhile, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that as of 11am on Thursday, supplies had been restored to some 34,000 customers, with around 7,700 left without power.

Director of corporate affairs Graeme Keddie told BBC Radio Scotland many of those properties are in north-east Scotland and Shetland.

‘One of the main impacts we’ve seen is around access to faults, so blocked roads, flooding in fields, and issues with snow,’ he said.

‘We’re very hopeful that that will ease today but that has meant our teams on the ground have been saying that (in) the time it would take to fix two or three faults they have only been able to fix one, but we are hopeful of further progress today as weather conditions have eased.’

Scotland’s rail network experienced widespread cancellations and delays with a train driver’s cabin hit by a falling tree between Dundee and Glasgow yesterday

Massive waves smash against the harbour wall at Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, Wales, as Storm Gerrit hits the west coast

He added that power may not be restored for some customers until Friday, particularly those who live in heavily affected or rural areas.

Police Scotland confirmed the A9 has fully reopened in both directions and is ‘passable with care’ after snow blocked the road between Drumochter and Dalwhinnie in the Highlands.

Inspector Michelle Burns, from the force’s road policing unit, said: ‘Conditions for travel in the affected areas may be hazardous and extra caution should be exercised by all road users.’

Scotland’s rail network experienced widespread cancellations and delays with a train driver’s cabin hit by a falling tree. No-one was injured.

ScotRail has suspended multiple train services until further notice to allow for safety inspections to be carried out.

Avanti West Coast, which operates services on the West Coast Main Line, said on Thursday morning that a tree falling on overhead wires between Rugby and Lichfield Trent Valley means some lines are blocked, extending journey times for services from London Euston towards the North West, as trains are diverted through the Midlands.

Ferry operator DFDS said its sailings between Dover and France are delayed due to strong winds in the Channel.Passengers are being advised to check in as normal and are being put onto the first available sailing.

Heathrow Airport cancelled 18 flights on Wednesday because of air traffic control restrictions including routes from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Jersey and Manchester as well as to Barcelona, Berlin, Madrid and Paris.

Storm Gerrit also brought plenty of rain, with the Great Langdale Valley in the Lake District recording 80mm – nearly half the usual 178mm monthly rainfall for December, the Met Office said.

The fastest recorded wind gusts were 86mph at Inverbervie in Aberdeenshire, 84mph at Fair Isle in Shetland, and 83mph at Capel Curig, north Wales, the forecaster said.