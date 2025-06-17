New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was detained after an incident inside an immigration court in the city, a spokesperson for his mayoral campaign told NBC News Tuesday.

Kat Capossela, Lander’s press secretary, told NBC News in an email that “Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE,” a reference to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency after “escorting a defendant out of immigration court.”

It’s unclear at the moment if Lander is still in custody, and a spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security, the agency that oversees ICE, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Lander is running in next week’s Democratic primary for mayor.