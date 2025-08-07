Legionella pneumophila. Credit: public domain



The deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem continues to spread, forcing residents to be hyper-vigilant and on the look-out for the flu-like symptoms associated with the illness.

According to an update on August 6 from the New York City Department of Health, a third death has been linked to the growing cluster. Health officials have identified 67 cases of the disease across five ZIP codes: 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039. Those numbers mark a slight increase from Monday night, when the department reported 58 total cases, and two deaths.

“People living or working in the area with flu-like symptoms, such as cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, or difficulty breathing should contact a health care provider immediately,” the department said on X. This is especially important for high-risk individuals, including those who are “50 and older, cigarette smokers, and people with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems,” it further warned.

The outbreak was first detected on July 25, with officials reporting 22 cases. Since then, an investigation has been launched an investigation into the cluster and “remediation required by the Department has been completed for the 11 cooling towers with initial positive screening results showing the presence of Legionella pneumophila, a type of bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the bacteria Legionella, which thrives in warm water. It is contracted by breathing in water vapor that contains, but it does not pass from person to person.

“This is not an issue with any building’s plumbing system,” officials said. “Residents in these ZIP codes can continue to drink water, bathe, shower, cook, and use your air conditioner.”

