Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



There have now been 90 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in central Harlem, and 15 people are currently hospitalized battling the disease, the city’s health department announced.

Three people have already died in the outbreak, which has affected zip codes 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039, according to the NYC Health Department.

“If you live or work in the area and have flu-like symptoms, see a health care provider right away,” the department wrote in an update. “Symptoms include cough, fever, chills, muscle aches and shortness of breath.”

Previously, 81 cases had been announced. The three deceased victims have not been publicly identified.

Legionnaires’ disease is most dangerous to people aged 50 and older, smokers, people with lung disease and anyone with a weakened immune system.

City investigators identified 11 suspicious cooling towers while looking into the outbreak, but all of those towers have since been remediated, the health department said.

Additionally, the cooling towers identified as possible sources of Legionnaires’ disease are separate from building plumbing systems, meaning it remains safe to drink water, bathe, shower, cook and use air conditioners.

“We are continuing to monitor and let buildings know if additional treatment is needed,” the department announced on August 12.

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. The bacteria thrive in certain water conditions, but the disease cannot be spread from person to person.

2025 New York Daily News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.