A New York man who was fatally shot in Puerto Rico’s La Perla neighborhood in San Juan on Sunday is being remembered by his loved ones as a beloved son, friend and inspiration to all who knew him.

Kevin Mares, 25, was visiting the island with friends to attend a Bad Bunny concert. On Sunday, Mares was out when a few people began to fight across the street, his father, Hector Mares, told NBC New York.

“Somebody got a gun and start shooting, and unfortunately they hit my son in the abdomen,” Hector Mares said.

Mares was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of the shooting, according to Homicide detective Sgt. Arnaldo Ruiz. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mares’ death has left his family completely devastated and in shock.

“My son, everybody loves him, everybody,” Hector Mares told NBC New York. “He was doing good at school, he was working. When he came home from work, he started taking care of his, his pets, and he loves cooking.”

The last time he saw his son was right before he left for Puerto Rico.

“We say, ‘Goodbye, take care, see you soon, we’re gonna miss you,'” Hector Mares said. “We never, never expect that was going to be the last time we see him.”

Mares’ mother, Sandra Mares, was in disbelief when she was told of her son’s passing.

“We couldn’t believe it,” she told NBC New York in Spanish. “We thought it was a joke.”

Sandra recalled spending weekends with her son, when the family would get together to grill hamburgers and hotdogs, or sing karaoke.

Now, all Mares’ parents want is for their son’s body to be brought back to New York. They started a GoFundMe to help them with body transfer and funerary expenses.

The family remembered Mares as “a deeply loved son, devoted friend, and a source of inspiration to everyone who knew him,” who had a bright future ahead of him.

“His wholehearted kindness, adventurous spirit, and unwavering commitment to family made him a pillar of strength for his loved ones,” his family said on the GoFundMe page.

Mares was planning to propose to his girlfriend of six years this fall, according to his family.

“Family was at the center of everything he did, and his sudden passing has left an unfillable void in our lives,” the family said.

The investigation into the shooting that killed Mares is ongoing.