United States authorities are investigating a deadly helicopter crash in New York City that killed six people.

The sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday, killing a family of Spanish tourists, including three children, and the pilot.

Here is what we know about the incident so far.

When and where did the helicopter crash?

The helicopter crashed at approximately 3:15pm EDT (19:15 GMT) on Thursday.

It went down in the river between Newport, Jersey City and the lower Manhattan area in New York City.

The aircraft had taken off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport at 2:59pm (18:59 GMT) and radar data showed it flew north along the Manhattan skyline and then back south towards the Statue of Liberty.

Video of the incident appeared to show the helicopter breaking apart midair and plunging into the Hudson River. The river is a busy shipping channel and as deep as 60 metres (200 feet) at points.

Witnesses reported seeing debris fall before the crash, and parts of the wreckage were later seen protruding from the water.

What type of helicopter was it?

The helicopter was a Bell 206L – a small, single-engine aircraft often used for short trips and tours. Thousands have been manufactured over the years.

It was initially developed for the US Army before being adapted for other uses such as sightseeing, TV news stations, and police. The helicopter had a valid safety certificate until 2029.

At the time of the crash, it was being used by New York Helicopters for sightseeing rides. Reports from US media outlets say it had already flown five times earlier that day.

Who was on board the helicopter?

All six people on board died in the crash.

The victims included a family of five from Barcelona, Spain, who were visiting New York City. US media reports named the family as Agustin Escobar, chief executive officer of rail infrastructure at Siemens Mobility; his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal; and their three children, aged 4, 5, and 11. Escobar had worked at Siemens for more than 27 years, while Montal worked as global commercialisation manager at Siemens Energy, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

The pilot, a 36-year-old US citizen employed by New York Helicopters, also died.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and two died later in the hospital.

Why did it crash?

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the helicopter’s exact number of flights, maintenance records and operational history as they seek to determine the cause of the crash.

Video shared on social media appeared to show that the helicopter broke apart while it was still in the air. One of the main blades and the tail rotor – which helps keep the helicopter stable – appear to have come off mid-flight.

What’s the latest on the response?

Emergency response teams from New York and New Jersey quickly mobilised following the crash.

Recovery teams retrieved some of the wreckage using a floating crane just after 8pm on Thursday (00:00 GMT on Friday).

The NTSB has secured the debris for forensic analysis, and further details are expected in a preliminary report within the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, New York Helicopters has suspended operations pending the outcome of the investigation. No timeline has been provided for when services might resume.

What has been the reaction?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed condolences in a news briefing on Thursday. “Our hearts go out to the families of those who were onboard,” he said.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called it an “unimaginable tragedy” and extended sympathies to the families affected. Siemens also released a statement mourning the loss of Escobar and his family.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones,” Siemens said in a statement.

Michael Roth, CEO of New York Helicopter Tours, told the New York Post he was “devastated” by the incident and had “no clue” how it happened.

“This is horrific,” Roth said. “But you gotta remember something, these are machines and they break.”