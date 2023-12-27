The New York Times slapped ChatGPT creator OpenAI and its chief backer Microsoft with a federal copyright infringement lawsuit on Wednesday after “millions” of its articles were allegedly used to train the firms’ popular AI chatbots.

Filed in Manhattan district court, the lawsuit alleges that OpenAI and Microsoft made “unlawful use” of the Gray Lady’s copyrighted work to create artificial intelligence products that compete with it and threaten The Times’ ability to provide that service.

The newspaper “seeks to hold them responsible for the billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages” and wants the court to order the “destruction” of all GPT and “large-language models” that were trained using its work, according to the complaint.

“Through Microsoft’s Bing Chat (recently rebranded as “Copilot”) and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, defendants seek to free-ride on The Times’s massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment,” the lawsuit asserts.







The New York Times asked a federal court to hold Microsoft and OpenAI “responsible” for billions in damages. REUTERS

OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment on the lawsuit.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.