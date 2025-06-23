Word Puzzle Challenge



The New York Times daily word puzzle, Connections, presents players with a mental challenge. Each day, participants work to identify four sets of words from a list of 16. These words must be grouped based on shared characteristics. Puzzle #743 for June 23, 2025, follows the same format.

Connections requires players to organize 16 words into four categories. These categories often involve language, literature, objects, or themes. The objective is to identify the correct connections using logic, observation and some guessing. Players must complete the task while making fewer than four errors.

Categories in Puzzle #743



The June 23, 2025 puzzle presents four categories. Players are encouraged to identify the hidden links based on the clues. The categories are:

Yellow: Kinds of jeans

Green: Fiction categories

Blue: Words from Hemingway book titles

Purple: Types of drinkware

Today’s Full Answer List



Kinds of jeans: BOYFRIEND, FLARE, MOM, SKINNY

Fiction categories: HISTORICAL, LITERARY, SPECULATIVE, YOUNG ADULT

Words in Hemingway titles: BELL, FAREWELL, OLD MAN, SUN

Glassware types: COCKTAIL, COLLINS, OLD FASHIONED, SHOT

What is NYT Connections?



NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. The task involves sorting a grid of 16 unrelated-looking words into four related groups. Each group of four shares a hidden connection.

Game Rules



Players are given a 4×4 grid. They must group four words that have a shared link. Players click on four words and submit their guess. If correct, the words disappear and their category is revealed. Players can make up to four wrong guesses before the game ends.

Tips for Solving Connections



Begin with obvious links, often in the Yellow or Green group

Use the “Shuffle” button for new word arrangements

Check that all four words fit only one category

Look for patterns, such as common word usage or synonyms

FAQs



How many mistakes can I make in NYT Connections?

You are allowed up to four mistakes before the puzzle ends, so choose word groupings carefully.

What makes a word group correct in the puzzle?

A group is correct if all four words share one distinct connection and fit only in that category.

