Carse’s figures are actually the best of his 74-match T20 career. His previous best was 3-30.

“Thanks for the coverage,” writes in Tom V d Gucht. “I’ve got to say, I’d be interested to hear Salt’s thoughts on his omission for all the autumn series. He seems to be more reliable and consistent recently than Livingstone and Roy as well as having a great Hundred. Also, Mitchell Santer has a real look of Guy Pearce in his specs. Mot really sure how useful this information is, but thought I’d share it.” I’m guessing we’re talking Guy Pearce in L.A. Confidential? It’s a good shout.

England need 140 to win Carse finishes up with figures of 3-23, brilliant numbers on a very impressive debut. That was a strange innings from New Zealand: it kicked off with three consecutive sixes from Allen in the first over but they didn’t really go anywhere after that, failing to put together any substantial partnerships. Glenn Phillips top-scored with 41 from 38, and it seems like pace off is the way to go on this pitch. The cutters from England’s seamers have been effective and the spinners got some decent turn too.

WICKET! Sodhi c Curran b Carse 16 (New Zealand 137-9) A leg-side wide follows from Carse before Southee nails a straight drive for four – cracking hit that. And then another straight hit, but just a couple this time round. Moeen makes a good stop at extra cover before Carse picks up his third! It’s a slower ball from the quick and Sodhi whips high into the leg side, with Curran holding on in the deep.

WICKET! Milne b Carse 10 (New Zealand 129-8) Carse is back to bowl the final over of the innings… and strikes straight away! It’s a cutter and it cleans up Milne.

19th over: New Zealand 129-7 (Milne 10, Sodhi 16) Sodhi sees a short one from Curran and pulls hard for six! There’s a run-out chance for the bowler from the next ball, but Curran misses as Sodhi gets in at the non-striker’s end. Curran shows off a couple of excellent wide yorkers before Sodhi hits one up high into the air… but it’s straight and no-one’s there to hold on.

18th over: New Zealand 119-7 (Sodhi 8, Milne 9) Livingstone is in to finish his four overs. Sodhi plays a nice lofted shot to extra cover for two but it’s Milne who clears the ropes, dancing down the wicket to find six at cow corner. It’s not a slog either, more of a heavy flick.

17th over: New Zealand 107-7 (Milne 1, Sodhi 4) Fine shot from Ish Sodhi, dabbing a short ball from Wood to third man for four. Wood, who went for three sixes in his first over, bounces back to finish with very handy figures of 3-37.

WICKET! Phillips c Curran b Wood 41 (New Zealand 103-6) Phillips slaps Wood for four but is out from the very next ball! He smacks this one hard, too, a slower ball from Wood, but Curran takes an excellent catch to his left at long-off. Luke Wood pick up another wicket for England Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Updated at 14.26 EDT

16th over: New Zealand 99-6 (Phillips 37, Milne 1) The very effective Livingstone continues and England go up for an lbw review against Phillips – it’s a fuller delivery that is nowhere near Phillips’ foot and pad, hit straight off the bat. Lol.

15th over: New Zealand 96-6 (Phillips 35, Milne 0) Slip and leg-slip in for Adam Milne as England go in for the kill. Rashid twirls away for a couple more dots – there’s little jeopardy out there for the hosts at the moment. Updated at 14.13 EDT

WICKET! Santner c Wood b Rashid 8 (New Zealand 96-6) Phillips continues to swat and drive away, but Santner departs! A cut from the left-hander goes straight to Wood at short third man.

14th over: New Zealand 93-5 (Phillips 32, Santner 8) Livingstone continues, bowling offies to the left-handed Santner before switching to leggies for Phillips. The knockabout of singles continues. Reckon New Zealand are hoping for 150 here, England looking to keep them to around 130-140.

13th over: New Zealand 89-5 (Santner 7, Phillips 29) Phillips sees a Curran cutter early and rocks back to pull away for four. Singles are exchanged before Phillips cuts away for two.

12th over: New Zealand 80-5 (Santner 5, Phillips 22) Mitchell Santner is the new batter and he drives through the covers for four to get off the mark.

WICKET! Mitchell c Brook b Livingstone 7 (New Zealand 75-5) Liam Livingstone gets a go with his all-sorts (leggies, offies, he’s got the whole lot). He gets his leg-break to turn massively past Mitchell’s outside edge, and then a wicket! Mitchell tries to hit down the ground but can only pick out Harry Brook at long-off. Again, some decent turn there from Livingstone and New Zealand continue to struggle.

11th over: New Zealand 74-4 (Phillips 21, Mitchell 7) Carse returns after a short break at the halfway stage, and New Zealand get away with one – Livingstone throws from deep point as Phillips chases two and a direct hit at the keeper’s end would’ve been out. Full from Carse and Phillips drives down the ground for four. Great comeback from England after a rocket start by the Black Caps @tahahash. Nothing better than hearing the clatter of wickets when you’re listening alongside the OBO. An audition for some of the newer class of England players is going well. Carse and Wood asking questions. — Guy Hornsby (@GuyHornsby) August 30, 2023 Updated at 13.56 EDT

10th over: New Zealand 64-4 (Mitchell 5, Phillips 13) Phillips and Mitchell knock Moeen around for singles as New Zealand try and string together a meaningful stand. Carse pulls off a fine stop at deep point to stop a boundary.

9th over: New Zealand 57-4 (Mitchell 3, Phillips 8) Rashid drops short and Phillips hits down the ground for four off the backfoot.

8th over: New Zealand 50-4 (Mitchell 1, Phillips 3) Daryl Mitchell is an excellent player to call upon at No.6 – he really needs to get a partnership going here.

WICKET! Chapman b Moeen 11 (New Zealand 49-4) Moeen Ali gets to twirl from the other end and Phillips pulls away a long-hop… but can only nab a single. Chapman and Phillips exchange singles before Moeen unfurls a beaut! Around the wicket to the left-hander, the ball dips and straightens to knock over Chapman’s off stump. Vintage Mo. Mark Chapman is out for 11. England on top. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Updated at 13.41 EDT

7th over: New Zealand 46-3 (Phillips 1, Chapman 10) Adil Rashid enters the fray and Chapman goes big immediately, seeing flight and swinging hard over midwicket for six. Rashid responds with a couple of dots before a shortish googly is slapped down to long-off for one. Phillips gets off the mark with the last ball of the over.

6th over: New Zealand 38-3 (Chapman 3, Phillips 0) Mark Chapman is in as Wood gets the ball to nip away from the left-handed batter. Chapman responds with a nice drive through the covers, picking up three.

WICKET! Seifert b Wood 9 (New Zealand 35-3) Wood continues and Seifert tucks him around the corner to fine leg for four. And then another wicket! Around the wicket from the left-armer, a cutter and Seifert’s stumps are rattled after he was early on the shot. A good comeback from England this. Luke Wood gets his second wicket of the match. England are amongst it. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 13.32 EDT

5th over: New Zealand 31-2 (Seifert 5, Phillips 0) In comes Glenn Phillips, a fine batter and, quite possibly, the best outfielder in world cricket. Carse closes out another fine over, going for just two and taking the wicket of the dangerous Allen.

WICKET! Allen b Carse 21 (New Zealand 31-2) Carse touches 88mph with the first ball of his second over, with Allen hacking away for a single. Seifert pulls away for one himself before Carse goes straight through Allen! Leg stump is knocked over as Allen misses trying to whip across the line. Brydon Carse has his first T20 wicket for England. Not a bad way to open your account for England. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 13.27 EDT

4th over: New Zealand 29-1 (Allen 20, Seifert 4) Wood greets Tim Seifert with a yorker that the batter digs out. A drive from Seifert can’t beat the diving Bairstow at mid-on, but the right-hander closes the over with a boundary, clipping over midwicket.

WICKET! Conway c Buttler b Wood 3 (New Zealand 25-1) Wood returns from the other end and gets Conway! He hangs one outside off, Conway chases with a drive on the up, but can only nick off to Buttler. Luke Wood has Devon Conway for 3 runs! Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Updated at 13.24 EDT

3rd over: New Zealand 25-0 (Conway 3, Allen 20) Luke Wood gets taken out and it’s time for Carse on debut. 87mph is what the speed gun has to say about his first three deliveries as Allen fails to get the ball away. A single for Allen is followed by a leg-bye for Conway, and a dot finishes a fine first over in the format for Carse.

2nd over: New Zealand 23-0 (Allen 19, Conway 3) Sam Curran begins from the other end, and Conway picks up two with his first ball before Curran sends down a leg-side wide. A hint of swing from the left-armer as Allen smacks one straight, and it’s a quieter over as New Zealand pick up just five.

1st over: New Zealand 18-0 (Conway 0, Allen 18) A couple of dots to begin with as Allen swishes and misses. But then the right-hander gets one right, very right: he sees one full, no swing, and smashes it over long-off for six. Big ol’ hit that. And then a pull for six more! Back-to-back from Allen as Luke Wood goes short. Make that three sixes on the bounce! Short again from Wood and Allen repeats the trick, the pull shot sending the ball all the way. The umpires are forced to pick out a new ball; seems like Allen’s whacked the first one out of shape. Wood responds with a good yorker to close an eventful first over.

Left-arm quick Luke Wood has the new ball. Let’s play!

Out come the Southern Brave, sorry, New Zealand opening pair of Finn Allen and Devon Conway.

A nice moment for Durham’s Brydon Carse, debuting on his home ground. He’s not got the best T20 record – 36 wickets @ 44.77 – but has looked the part when he’s played ODI cricket for England and bowls at a decent lick.

David Williams writes in: “Hope to be proven wrong but there looks a notable disparity in quality between the two sets of bowlers with NZ high on pace and experience.” True: Southee, Ferguson and Milne is a particularly fine pace trio, and I do love watching Ish Sodhi give it a twirl. But I reckon England are just happy to use this series to experiment with their quicks, giving their main guys a rest ahead of the ODIs.

New Zealand’s XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson

England’s XI: We’ll have to wait a bit longer for an Atkinson debut. This is interesting – Jos Buttler moves down the order, with Will Jacks getting a go up top alongside Jonny Bairstow. Brydon Carse makes his T20I bow. 🪙 We’ve won the toss and will bowl first! Here’s how we line up this evening 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2023

England win the toss and choose to bowl first No particular reason for the decision, says Jos Buttler.

