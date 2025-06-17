New Zealand targets leadership in superconducting space tech with new research alliance



Zenno Astronautics has partnered with Wellington UniVentures and the Paihau-Robinson Research Institute to propel New Zealand into global prominence in superconducting magnet technology for space applications. This formal collaboration brings together top-tier innovation, research translation, and superconducting science to position New Zealand as a hub for advanced space tech.





Zenno leads with its pioneering work on superconducting systems for orbital use, including a world-first launch of a superconducting magnet into space in December 2023. The company holds global patents for conduction-cooled superconducting magnet technology.





This alliance draws on the scientific expertise of the Robinson Research Institute, known internationally for its breakthroughs in high-temperature superconductivity and applied electromagnetics. Wellington UniVentures contributes deep experience in bridging research and commercialization, creating a powerful foundation for real-world innovation.





“At Zenno, we’re focused on building technologies that are simple, reliable, and highly scalable, creating a foundation the space industry can thrive on. Our goal is to develop systems that reduce the industry’s dependence on Earth-based resources, such as onboard fuel or traditional radiation shielding. Superconductors offer transformative potential in addressing these challenges and have the promise to become one of the core pillars of space infrastructure in the years ahead,” said Max Arshavsky, CEO of Zenno Astronautics.





He added, “Robinson Research Institute is a world-leading superconductivity research institute. I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity to work with this level of capability and deep expertise. It represents a tremendous win for New Zealand, placing us firmly on the global stage as a leader in space-based superconducting applications.”





Pierre Malou, CEO of Wellington UniVentures, emphasized, “This development highlights the critical role that deep tech research and commercial collaboration play in solving complex challenges in the space sector. Robinson Research Institute’s superconducting research is internationally recognised, and we’re excited to be part of a collaboration that enables these capabilities to reach practical application.”





Professor Nick Long, Director of Paihau-Robinson Research Institute, remarked, “We see this as an exciting opportunity to contribute to New Zealand’s space industry ambitions by working together to solve some of the most difficult problems of using superconductors for space operations.”





The collaboration is aligned with New Zealand’s national strategy to build a sovereign, high-tech space sector that delivers both commercial and scientific impact while supporting global innovation and advanced manufacturing goals.





