9th over: New Zealand 42-1 (Young 22, Ravindra 0) On the rope, we see Williamson rehearsing a shot, beard all over the show, so a question for beard-havers: is it not itchy and hot to walk about with a kitten on your face when it’s sunny like this? Back in the middle, Mujeeb drops wide and short so Young cuts him to the fence, then after a single, Ravindra, yet to score, stretches down, turns to square leg, and Hashmatulla dives … but mistimes his grab, directing ball into ground via wrist. That’s another dreadful error I’m afraid, and I fear it won’t go unpunished.

8th over: New Zealand 37-1 (Young 17, Ravindra 0) Afghanistan will know, though, that this is a partnership they must soon break if they’re to win here. And Farooqi almost diddles Young with the first ball of his fourth over, slanting it in and cramping the batter, who edges over the stumps … then collars a pull for four. Sport is brutal and we love it! A two follows, then a single, and this is really nicely balanced – but you sense it won’t take much for NZ to pull away.

7th over: New Zealand 30-1 (Young 10, Ravindra 0) I said Afghanistan needed that, not because NZ were getting away from them but because they were setting up the match while chances to set them back were getting missed. In comms, Smith was vocalising his surprise they didn’t bat and exert scoreboard pressure, which makes sense, but on the other hand, they’ve made three serious wicket-taking opportunities, so the call was, so far, a sound one; it’s just not been backed up with competence in the field.

WICKET! Conway lbw b Mujeeb 20 (New Zealand 30-1) A bit of extra pace pinned Conway on the crease and I’m surprised this wasn’t giving out on pitch; the ball was smashing leg, and the batter knew it, starting the long trudge back as soon as he’d seen the first replay. Afghanistan needed that.

6th over: New Zealand 30-0 (Conway 20, Young 10) Gorgeous shot from Comway, floating back, rising onto tippy-toes and stroking four through cover. But then, after a dot, he spirits a quicker, straighter one into the pad that looks close, very close. The appeal is rejected, but Afghanistan review… Updated at 04.59 EDT

6th over: New Zealand 26-0 (Conway 16, Young 10) Conway flicks off the pads when Farooqi strays straight but only gets one off what was a four-ball. Young then takes a single into the on side, and this is a steady start from NZ.

5th over: New Zealand 23-0 (Conway 14, Young 9) What’s this new thing of interrupting an over with some kind of informative guff, as though it’s finished? Let’s watch the match, then impart colour-info at changeover, please. Anyway, three dots, then Young twinkles down to lift Mujeeb over his head for six, then two more dots, and Afghanistan could use something here.

4th over: New Zealand 17-0 (Conway 14, Young 3) A change at slip, Nabi in for Rahmat, while in comms, Shane Watson notes that when he fielded there, every catch felt like a goodun because they’re all difficult. Meantime, Young nudges to extra and sets off, Gurbaz running in … but he can’t pick up cleanly! If he had, that could well have been out, and perhaps the margins are going against Afghanistan today, a sense intensified when Conway steps down to one-hand a lovely drive through extra for four. New Zealand could be in trouble but instead they’re cruising. Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi rues a chance. Photograph: Eranga Jayawardena/AP Updated at 04.52 EDT

3rd over: New Zealand 12-0 (Conway 10, Young 2) Mujeeb strays to leg and Conway doesn’t need asking twice, onto it in a trice and sending four racing down through finest leg. Two twos follow – Ian Smith notes the second of them was ambled, telling us it’s hot hot hot out there – then two singles. Ten off the over, and NZ will feel they’re away now.

2nd over: New Zealand 2-0 (Conway 1, Young 1) It’s pace from the other end with Farooqi, who also bowled nicely in Delhi. He runs in hard and sends down three pretty straight ones that come in, then finds a bit of extra bounce, persuading one to leave Young, who edges … and Rahmat drops a dolly at slip! He had to move left and turn hands a little, but he’s there to pouch those and didn’t, hard hands failing to accept a ball that came at them quickly. Maiden. Meanwhile, talking of who’d win a cricketing nations food and drink-off, here’s Bazbaas.

1st over: New Zealand 2-0 (Conway 1, Young 1) Mujeeb bowled beautifully against England and he’s off to a good start here, opening with four dots – Conway tries cutting the second but misses. But a drive to mid on earns one, then Young turns around the corner for another – but the drift Mujeeb found won’t have been lost on him.

Righto, we’re good to go, Mujeeb with the ball.

Afghanistan’s comes to a decent crescendo but.

Anthem time. Can Italy start taking cricket seriously please.

Here come the teams…

Which cricketing nation has the best food and drink? Off the top of my head, I’m going for an India v West Indies final, but South Africa are also in the mix.

Devon Conway’s a decent footballer – I didn’t know that – and he chose cricket because the matches last longer. Smart rationale. And Rachin Ravindra’s a big fan of him as a bloke – it’s really sweet seeing what good mates they are.

I’m looking forward to seeing how Lockie Ferguson goes today. If he’s firing, he gives this side a different dimension and, as I type, Simon Doull says there might be enough pace in the track for NZ to go short. He also suggests that batting first is a decent option, and isn’t expecting much dew given the head of the day, which makes me wonder if Hashmatullah’s call to field was the right one; I thought he’d want to get in the match by setting a target, but I guess he trusts his bowlers to get their strangle on.

Which is to say that Afghanistan are unchanged, while New Zealand bring in Will Young for the injured Kane Williamson – who Latham hopes will be available later in the competition.

Teams! Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Ikram Alikhil (wk), 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi. New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Tom Latham (capt, wk), 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Mark Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult.

Tom Latham wasn’t sure what to do but intimates he’d have bowled too. However, he’s happy with the chance to set a target, wants his players to focus on themselves, and keep things simple.

Afghanistan win the toss and field! Hashmatullah explains that the spin factor in the first dig and dew factor in the second motivated the tactic. But though they celebrated after beating England, that match is gone and now they need to win another.

It’s proper hot in Chennai today, so no risk of rain, and here comes the toss…

I mean obviously India are looking good, but it’s rare in any tournament to see the side that plays best in the group stages to go on and win it. I guess you’d back them to win home serieseseses against any of the sides in the competition, but once the semis get going – and really, I’m missing quarters – there’s no margin for error and lots of nails players able to alter the flow of a match.

