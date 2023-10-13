Team changes: Williamson replaces Will Young, while Mahmudullah comes in for Mahedi – didn’t expect that one.

Kane Williamson – yeah, that’s right, he’s back! – is out there for the toss with Shakib Al Hasan and Athers. Williamson tosses and wins it – New Zealand will bowl first.

Preamble

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to coverage of this World Cup clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Chennai.

The Black Caps, those guys you always forget are really, very good, have been busy being very good. England were absolutely demolished in the tournament opener and Mitchell Santner collected five as the Netherlands were swept aside in their second game. They’re looking the business and would love to go three for three here.

Bangladesh, the guys who are always threatening to have a breakout tournament, kicked off with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan but couldn’t deal with Dawid Malan and Reece Topley at Dharamasala. They’ll look to their tweakers – Shakib, Mehidy and Mahedi – for inspo.

I’ll be here to keep all of you company for the first half of the innings, with play to begin at 9:30am BST.