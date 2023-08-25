South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has made eight changes from the side that carved up Wales in Cardiff last weekend. There is a positional switch for the electric Canan Moodie, the rookie Springbok winger who earns his first Test start at centre.

Damien Willemse, who started fly-half in South Africa’s Rugby Championship defeat to the All Blacks in July, moves to his preferred fullback. Willie le Roux had initially been named on the bench, but a niggle in the week means Kwagga Smith has been drafted in as a late change.

Siya Kolisi, the Springbok captain, gets more game time under his belt in only his second match since returning from a serious knee injury.

South Africa XV Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Cobus Reinach, Kwagga Smith.

Ian Foster, meanwhile, has named an experienced side which, rather impressively, boasts more than 1000 caps. For the first time in charge of the All Blacks, Foster has named two locks in their 6:2 forwards-back split on the substitutes’ bench as he tries to manage some of his depleted locking stocks. Brodie Retallick and flanker Shannon Frizell are both out of action for this one.

Sam Whitelock makes his 146th Test appearance, edging closer to Richie McCaw’s record All Blacks haul of 148.

The backline has a familiar look about it, with Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan and Mark Telea comprising the back three, Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett linking up in midfield and Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga in the halves.

New Zealand XV Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Dane Coles, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea.



Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Dalton Papali’i, Cam Roignard, Anton Lienert-Brown.