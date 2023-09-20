A DAD who says his newbuild estate is ruined by yobs has claimed it’s impossible to sleep and his home “shudders” from the racket.

Chris Pratt, 47, has slammed hooligans for blaring late-night music with anti-social behaviour rife near his home in Ceremony Wynd, Middlesbrough.

4 Chris Pratt, who lives on Ceremony Wynd, MIddlesbrough, has blasted yobs around his estate Credit: Evening Gazette

4 He slammed the anti-social behaviour and hooligans blasting music til 4am Credit: Evening Gazette

4 He also claimed youths who were drinking smashed bottles on the floor Credit: Evening Gazette

Chris, who lives with his wife and two 13-year-old daughters says claims tunes have even been blasted until 4am on a number of occasions.

Chris told TeessideLive: “The problem is with the car park on the common – it’s the car park that people go into to use Albert Park, and it’s a lovely car park for families to park in. But in the last two years, I’m exhausted.

“We are getting people pulling up, opening car doors, windows, and boots, and blaring music.

“This weekend, they pulled up and played music so loud that my windows were vibrating. I’m about 300m away from the car park. It can go anywhere between 9am and 4am.”

The dad claims that incidents including “lewd” acts and “racing” cars up and down have taken place every weekend.

And he also claimed that youths were drinking beer and alcohol and then “smashing bottles on the floor” once they had finished.

Chris and has family only moved to the new estate three years ago but say that it is becoming a nightmare to live there.

The traumatised resident said his daughter is autistic and has had “meltdown” over some of the noise issues including smashing glass and the pumping late-night music.

But despite numerous calls to cops and the council, Chris says that the issues have not stopped.

Chris added: “Every time there is anti-social behaviour, I call the police. They were racing cars up and down Park Vale Road at 10pm on Sunday night.”

He continued: “The fact is, I start work at 6am in the morning. You can’t sleep, it’s impossible. My house literally shudders with the base and music.

“Last night [Sunday] there were three cars and eight to 10 lads in the gang. In summer it is horrendous but it is near enough every weekend now and it’s been going on for a couple of years.

“It’s getting to the point where I don’t want to live here anymore. I’ve been with my partner for 16 to 17 years and this is the first house we have bought together. It’s a beautiful brand new home – but it is becoming a nightmare.

“I know how busy police and the council are – but it has been going on for two years, and we feel like we are being snubbed.”

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Officers have been made aware of a number of recent incidents of antisocial behaviour, including a report of urinating in a public place.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the nature of the recent incidents and whether any criminal offences have taken place.

“Police will be gathering CCTV and conducting high visibility patrols in the area in relation to these reports and will monitor the situation in regards to reports of speeding vehicles to establish if any enforcement action needs to be taken.

“Anyone who wishes to report incidents of antisocial behaviour can do so by calling 101 or reporting online to Cleveland Police on the website here.”

A Middlesbrough Council spokesman said: “The Council’s Neighbourhood Safety team are aware of issues at the car park, and with speeding on Park Vale Road, and thank people living nearby for coming forward with evidence.

“One Fixed Penalty Notice has already been issued and the team are investigating a number of other incidents.

“The Council will work alongside Cleveland Police to deal with antisocial behaviour and we encourage the community to keep reporting their concerns by calling police on 101.”