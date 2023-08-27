Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

On Sky, Jamie Carragher says he doesn’t think Liverpool have the squad to win the league, and I agree; Andros Townsend notes the role – that I missed – played by Harvey Elliott, whose composed passing gave them tempo.

Nunez speaks for about 45 minutes, and Alisson now has to translate. He says he’s very happy, the team did really well, and he’s worked very hard for this kind of moment. “Thank you for your support,” he says to close, in English, then Alexander-Arnold explains that the plan was to kill the atmosphere and that didn’t work out. But the team dug deep, produced a performance “for the ages” and despite the long list of brilliant days under Klopp, this is still a great one. When you play as a unit, adds Alisson, you can do a lot on the pitch, such as making it smaller, and at half-time they said they could do it, that they’d get chances. Back to Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool didn’t think they could win, necessarily, but knew they’d get chances, that Newcastle would tire too, and if you stick together you can make stuff happen. he reserves particular praise for Jerrell Quansah, then asked about the red card that wasn’t, agrees he was unlucky to be booked to begin with, and doesn’t say much about the card he swerved. The team will be very proud of the win and will look back on it with pride in years to come. Finally, Alisson agrees his save from Almiron was “really good” – friends, it was much, much better than that – explaining that “today was about passion”. Updated at 13.52 EDT

So what does Klopp do from here? He can’t, surely, leave Nunez out against Villa next week, so who does he replace? Diaz, on the left, or Gakpo through the middle? If he still thinks Nunez can be a centre-forward, I’d say the latter.

I totally understand why Howe was circumspect in his substitutions, but by protecting a narrow lead against a team so well-furnished in attack, he was asking for trouble. Quite how Nunez twice found space beyond his back four is a question well worth asking, but he was the one who removed Gordon, hitherto the game’s most threatening attacker, and swapped Tonali for Longstaff.

Klopp salutes the now-raucous away end, and looks absolutely delighted. His team, an expression of him, hung in there well; his midfield will settle; and his expensive centre-forward might just’ve found himself. I still think he’s got problems because his defence is a mess, I’m not sure his team can keep the ball against top teams, and how does he decide which front three to pick? But in the meantime, that’s a fantastic win.

“‘The thing about Darwin Nunez, by the way,’” says Duncan Bonnett quoting me back to myself, “‘is like other erratic finishers I can think of – Diego Forlán comes to mind – he either makes things happen or happens upon things as they’re happening and has the ability to do the difficult things, it’s just never clear when he might and in the meantime, he often makes a mess of the simple ones.’ Was this lifted from Through The Looking Glass? The Madhatter’s Tea Party comes to mind! And describes Nunez perfectly!” I can totally see him guzzling something saying “eat me” and wondering why strange stuff happened thereafter.

Newcastle look very, very poorly and well they might. They’ve learnt a harsh lesson today, one that’ll rankle for quite some time. Long term, they still look in better than Liverpool, but as we said earlier, elite-level attackers and attacking options can cover a multitude of flaws.

FULL TIME: Newcastle United 1-2 Liverpool Darwin Nunez has done it! The 10 men have done it! Liverpool have somehow stolen the game, and look at their faces! Just look at their faces!

90+6 min Trippier swing in, Pope bobs up , the ball drops behind, and that is surely that!

90+6 min Newcastle win a free-kick out on the right, 45 yards from goal, and up comes Pope…

90+4 min I said things happen when Nunez is around, and perhaps today is the day his life changes. He’s got the ability, and now he’s got a moment; can he convert it to momentum?

GOAL! Newcastle United 1-2 Liverpool (Nunez 90+4) OH MY ABSOLUTE COMPLETE AND UTTER EVERLASTING DAYS! Out of nothing, Salah slides a glorious straight pass in behind and Nunez, so often so clumsy, again takes a moment, composes, and slots a second expert’s finish across Pope and he’s won the game for Liverpool! Football is a stone-cold lunatic! Darwin Nunez of Liverpool scores their side’s second goal. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Updated at 13.36 EDT

90+3 min Another ball into the box, this time from Trippier, and at the front post, Longstaff almost runs past the pass, trying a flick that hits Alisson!

90+2 min Schar fouls Jota, and Liverpool have a chance to stick a ball in the box … but opt to keep their big boys back, go square, and quickly lose possession.

90 min We’ll have five added minutes.

89 min Here comes Newcastle in search of a winner, and Barnes slides the ball across the box for Almiron, again opening body … and this time, the connection is excellent, but Robertson blocks with his back. There’s a penalty appeal but nothing doing, so Newcastle build again and Longstaff, galumphing through midfield, leathers a low shot that Alisson gathers easily enough.

88 min The thing about Darwin Nunez, by the way, is like other erratic finishers I can think of – Diego Forlán comes to mind – he either makes things happen or happens upon things as they’re happening and has the ability to do the difficult things, it’s just never clear when he might and in the meantime, he often makes a mess of the simple ones.

87 min Yup, Targett replaces Botman, so Burn will fill in at centre-back with the new kid taking the left-back spot.

84 min Can Newcastle come again? Szoboszlai fouls Trippier, Nunez is booked for kicking the ball away, and Trippier paints a ball into the box that achieves nothing other than an injury for Botman. He looks to have hurt an ankle or knee, and this might be him for today.

83 min You could see Liverpool growing into this, and I wonder if Newcastle might regret the slightly negative nature of their substitutions. He might’ve tried to finish the game, and in the course of trying to hold on, ceded the territory that allowed Liverpool to believe.

GOAL! Newcastle United 1-1 Liverpool (Nunez 81) Salah turns around the corner and Jota feeds a clever ball in behind for Nunez, but Botman has it under control … until the ball his his arse, he loses his man in the maelstrom of seeking it, and Nunez strides into the box, sets, and leathers a tremendous finish past Pope and low inside the far post! Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Updated at 13.17 EDT