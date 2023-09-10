Thousands of Newcastle Knights fans have left Hunter Stadium buzzing after witnessing a thrilling NRL finals match.

Key points: Fans say the loyalty they have shown the team has paid off

Fans say the loyalty they have shown the team has paid off The Knights have won two premierships, most recently in 2001

The Knights have won two premierships, most recently in 2001 Excited supporters believe the team may go all the way this year

The Knights are through to the second week of finals after defeating the Canberra Raiders 30-28 in extra time.

Noelene Davies has been following the Knights since 1988 and says the win is huge for whole city.

“I’ve never missed a game,” she said.

“It’s bringing back memories from the Joey Johns days — it’s unreal.”

The atmosphere had smiles on the faces of Knights supporters before the match was underway.(ABC Newcastle: Keely Johnson)

Knights fans have stuck by the side through the good and bad and tonight that loyalty paid off.

“I think loyalty to the team counts whether they win or lose,” fan Sandra Tia said.

“The queue out the front when I first got here was two kilometres long.

“It was incredible — longest I’ve ever seen.

It was on for young and old at the match.(ABC Newcastle: Keely Johnson)

‘Long time coming’

The Knights have won the premiership twice, in 1997 and 2001.

But for between 2015 and 2017 they were wooden-spooners.

“It’s been a long time coming,” fan Greg Lane said.

“They’re on an amazing streak — I think we can go all the way.”

Canberra fans stood out in the sea of red and blue.(ABC Newcastle: Keely Johnson)

This afternoon’s match was the Knights’ first home final in 17 years and marked the team’s 10th straight win this season.

Will they take it all this year?

No matter what, the city is right behind them.

The Knights will take on the New Zealand Warriors next Saturday.

Loading