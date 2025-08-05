RB Leipzig have received bids from Manchester United and Newcastle United for striker Benjamin Sesko, a source has told ESPN, with both options being reviewed by the German club.

Newcastle had an initial offer, which a source told ESPN was worth in the region of £65.4 million ($86.8m) with a further £4.3m in potential add-ons, rejected last week for the Slovenia international, but have now lodged an improved offer of £69.7m plus add-ons.

A source has told ESPN that United’s offer is valued in the same region as Newcastle’s new bid.

Sources have told ESPN that United have the resources to bid for Sesko after loaning Marcus Rashford to Barcelona and earning another £20.7m from clauses in other deals.

However, the budget is still being described as “tight” and United are reluctant to get into a bidding war with Newcastle.

Sesko was left out of Leipzig’s squad for their friendly against Atalanta on Saturday as he decides on whether the next step in his career might involve a move to Old Trafford, St. James’ Park or an extended stay at the Red Bull Arena.

Sources have told ESPN that United are confident of winning the race for Sesko’s signature if it comes down to a straight choice between the two Premier League clubs.

Should Newcastle succeed in landing Sesko — who has been capped 41 times by Slovenia and scored 21 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig last season — it could have a huge bearing on the future of striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are both keen to bring Benjamin Sesko to the Premier League this summer. RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Newcastle have rejected a £110m bid from Liverpool for the Sweden international, who had been training at former club Real Sociedad after revealing he could be open to a move.

Isak headed back to Tyneside on Monday for talks with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as the rest of the squad returned from their preseason trip to Singapore and South Korea.

Howe’s side are also pursuing an interest in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and the success of bringing in one, or both, of their targets could be key to Isak’s future.

Should Howe be satisfied with the 25-year old’s commitment, Newcastle will be keen to keep hold of a player who scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League appearances last season and whose contract runs until the summer of 2028.

Meanwhile, a source has told ESPN that Leipzig are yet to receive any offers for Netherlands international Xavi Simons amid reported interest from Chelsea.

Simons completed a permanent move to Leipzig in January after having been on loan from Paris Saint-Germain since the previous season.

He registered 11 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances in 2024-25.

Information from PA, ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Mark Ogden and James Olley contributed to this report