Newcastle United have agreed a £55 million ($75m) deal with Nottingham Forest for winger Anthony Elanga, a source has told ESPN.

Elanga joined Forest from Manchester United in July 2023 and has since gone on to make 82 appearances, including all 38 Premier League games last season in which the club narrowly missed out on qualification to the Champions League.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Elanga would be able to compete in Europe’s premier club competition should he join Newcastle, who pipped Forest to finish in fifth last season.

The winger’s arrival would be a statement of intent for the Tyneside club, who are keen to add to their squad and avoid the exit of star forward Alexander Isak, among others.

Elanga already has a relationship with Isak, with whom he plays alongside for Sweden.