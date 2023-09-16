Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Eddie Howe: “I’m immune to it, so I’m not hearing it,” said Newcastle’s manager when asked about the criticism of his side’s dismal performance against Brighton prior to the international break. “I’m only feeling my emotions to be honest – and my emotions are such that when we don’t win, I’m not great to be around. That is my drive. “I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything, really, about the team. My drive is so high. My standards are so high that I expect to win every game and I want to win every game. If we don’t, I’m disappointed in myself, so I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything.” Eddie Howe: His drive and standards are so high. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

Thomas Frank: Ivan Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for a breach of betting regulations but will be allowed to return to training with Brentford on Monday as he enters the second half of his suspension. Thomas Frank addressed his return in his pre-match press conference. “He’s very happy to be allowed back into football — to be around team-mates that he loves,” said the Brentford manager. “No doubt it will give us a lift. He hasn’t trained or played a team session, so we of course need to adapt him a bit. “We have made a plan for him for the next 16 weeks and that will change once we get closer to when he can play in the team. We will try to work on his strength and other development areas. He’s training hard. “It’s longer than a six-week pre-season, so there is time. He knows that we want the best for him, and that we are there for him. I’m massively proud of Ivan. The resilience he’s shown throughout his life, he should be an example for a lot of footballers.” Thomas Frank will welcome Ivan Toney back to the Brighton training ground on Monday as the striker enters the second half of his suspension for breaching betting regulations. Photograph: Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Those teams: Eddie Howe makes five changes to the team that lost at Brighton before the international break. Sandro Tonali is only fit enough for the bench, while Joelinton misses out altogether and is presumably injured. Matt Targeet, Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron also drop to the bench, while Sven Botman, Elliott Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson all come into the squad. Thomas Frank has made jusat one change to the side that drew with Bournemouth last time out. Kevin Schade drops to the bench, while Nathan Collins comes into defence in a state of affairs that suggest the Bees will line up with five at the back. Bruno Guimaraes signs a fans shirt at St James’ Park. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Newcastle v Brentford line-ups Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson, Barnes, Wilson, Gordon. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Almiron. Brentford: Flekken, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa. Subs: Maupay, Schade, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk. Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Early team news Spare a thought for Joe Willock, who misses out for Newcastle after suffering an achilles injury while on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss pre-season and Newcastle’s opening four games. He could be out for another six weeks. Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman and new signing Elliott Anderson are all major doubts and were due to undergo late fitness tests. Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste remain sidelined for Brentford with thigh and shoulder injuries, resepctively but Mikkel Damsgaard is expected to return to Thomas Frank’s squad after recovering a muscle strain. Back at Brentford after his underwhelming season at Everton, Neal Maupay is likely to start on the bench. Neal Maupay is back at his former club Brentford after a disappointing season at Everton during which he scored just one goal. Photograph: Ashley Western/Colorsport/Shutterstock