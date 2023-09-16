Key events
Eddie Howe: “I’m immune to it, so I’m not hearing it,” said Newcastle’s manager when asked about the criticism of his side’s dismal performance against Brighton prior to the international break. “I’m only feeling my emotions to be honest – and my emotions are such that when we don’t win, I’m not great to be around. That is my drive.
“I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything, really, about the team. My drive is so high. My standards are so high that I expect to win every game and I want to win every game. If we don’t, I’m disappointed in myself, so I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything.”
Thomas Frank: Ivan Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for a breach of betting regulations but will be allowed to return to training with Brentford on Monday as he enters the second half of his suspension. Thomas Frank addressed his return in his pre-match press conference.
“He’s very happy to be allowed back into football — to be around team-mates that he loves,” said the Brentford manager. “No doubt it will give us a lift. He hasn’t trained or played a team session, so we of course need to adapt him a bit.
“We have made a plan for him for the next 16 weeks and that will change once we get closer to when he can play in the team. We will try to work on his strength and other development areas. He’s training hard.
“It’s longer than a six-week pre-season, so there is time. He knows that we want the best for him, and that we are there for him. I’m massively proud of Ivan. The resilience he’s shown throughout his life, he should be an example for a lot of footballers.”
Those teams: Eddie Howe makes five changes to the team that lost at Brighton before the international break. Sandro Tonali is only fit enough for the bench, while Joelinton misses out altogether and is presumably injured.
Matt Targeet, Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron also drop to the bench, while Sven Botman, Elliott Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson all come into the squad.
Thomas Frank has made jusat one change to the side that drew with Bournemouth last time out. Kevin Schade drops to the bench, while Nathan Collins comes into defence in a state of affairs that suggest the Bees will line up with five at the back.
Newcastle v Brentford line-ups
Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson, Barnes, Wilson, Gordon.
Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Almiron.
Brentford: Flekken, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa.
Subs: Maupay, Schade, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk.
Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)
Early team news
Spare a thought for Joe Willock, who misses out for Newcastle after suffering an achilles injury while on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss pre-season and Newcastle’s opening four games. He could be out for another six weeks. Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman and new signing Elliott Anderson are all major doubts and were due to undergo late fitness tests.
Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste remain sidelined for Brentford with thigh and shoulder injuries, resepctively but Mikkel Damsgaard is expected to return to Thomas Frank’s squad after recovering a muscle strain. Back at Brentford after his underwhelming season at Everton, Neal Maupay is likely to start on the bench.
Premier League: Newcastle v Brentford
Going into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats, Newcastle could really do with a confidence-boosting win ahead of their first Champions League group game in 20 years next Tuesday in Milan.
Reverses at the hands of Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton have left Newcastle languishing in 14th place at this early stage in the season but they will hope to get back to winning ways against a Brentford side who, for all their qualities, have a poor recent record against today’s opponents.
The Bees have taken just one point from their past four meetings with Newcastle and were battered 5-1 at St James’ Park last season. Unbeaten so far this season, Brentford have drawn three of their four games so far but with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa both firing, have not found goals particularly difficult to come by in the absence of their suspended striker Ivan Toney. Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 5.30pm but stay tuned for team news and build-up.