Champions League football returns to St James’ Park tonight for the first time since 2003, and it is one of the most exciting games of this year’s group stage as Paris St-Germain come to town.

Newcastle were fortunate to escape from their first Champions League game at AC Milan with a goalless draw, and how Eddie Howe’s team adapt to Europe’s top club competition will be interesting. There is an argument that their hard-running style could make things very awkward for opponents, especially at home. However, there have been examples down the years of English clubs struggling to impress a more direct style on technically proficient opponents in Europe, and a lack of control was certainly a problem for Newcastle at San Siro.

The absence of Joelinton and Joe Willock impaired them in that match, two players whose ball-carrying in midfield can move the team up the pitch. The pair remain absent through injury while Callum Wilson is also expected to miss out. Anthony Gordon has been in fine form of late, but will be up against another flyer in PSG’s Achraf Hakimi. Newcastle will also be without Sven Botman until after the international break. Their general performances remain strong domestically, but this test promises to stretch them.

Howe said: “We’re really looking forward to the game. I can’t wait to experience the home atmosphere that our fans create here tomorrow. It’s going to be a memorable night and hopefully, our performance can make it that way too.”

PSG head coach Luis Enrique was complimentary when speaking about Newcastle, and his new-look team were worthy winners over Borussia Dortmund in their opening game. Lionel Messi and Neymar have departed, with France team-mates Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani the supporting cast around Kylian Mbappe in attack. 17-year-old midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery is one of the outstanding prospects in Europe while combative defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte was recruited in the summer. Central defender Presnel Kimpembe is an injury absence. Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are viewed as the three strongest contenders to win the competition, and maybe that a lack of hype around PSG will be welcome.

Full team news on the way shortly.