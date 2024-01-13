Newcastle United and Manchester City return to Premier League action this evening after FA Cup success last weekend as they look to achieve their aims in the league.
Eddie Howe’s hosts have lost their last three league games to slip away from the top-four race amid a difficult run of injuries and need a positive result to avoid a further tumble.
Pep Guardiola’s Man City, meanwhile, are in better form and have a game in hand on the sides above them. This gives them the perfect opportunity to put pressure on league leaders Liverpool and fellow front-runners Aston Villa.
Villa face a tough trip to Everton on Sunday while Jurgen Klopp’s side do not play until next weekend in this split round of fixtures
The teams are emerging from the tunnel and the match will get underway in less than five minutes.
The flags are in action all around St James’ Park for the visit of the European champions.
Eddie Howe will want to get the best out of his side, and without any further injuries, with 10 players currently unavailable for the Newcastle manager either through injury or suspension.
He was also saying midweek that the club, as a result of the Financial Fair Play restrictions do not have the ability to sign the likes of Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke who has been linked to the club.
The fans are also seemingly in the mood:
Here are some photos from around the game as we are just 20 minutes away from kick off:
When asked what is needed in this match, Howe said: “Firstly, out of possession, we’ve got to be very good, whatever phase we’re in. Whether that’s out of possession, pressing or defending slightly deeper, we have to get those details right. We can’t leave spaces for them to play in because they’ll kill you.
“So hopefully we can get it right, it’s easier said than done. Of course, we have to give them a problem and our attacking players have to function today, we have to be a threat because I think these games if you’re not then it’s very difficult.”
When asked about the loss of Joelinton, Howe said: “I think we lose a bit of physicality and drive, and steel in our midfield, it’s a big loss for us because he’s been that driving force, he’s very good under a high press and he’s very good out of possession, and he also chips in with a lot of our goals.
“So that’s going to be a miss for us but Lewis (Miley) comes back into the team and he’s been magnificent for us and hopefully we can still cope.”
He added: “I think the training has been good, we’ve enjoyed the week. A good vibe around the city, and a good vibe around the players this week so we’re happy with our preparation.”
Eddie Howe spoke to TNT Sports ahead of the clash: “It’s Manchester City. I think it’s very difficult to know with their line-up quite how they’re going to play.
“And they’re that type of team, you’re always guessing to a degree come kick off but we need to get our part right and deliver a really high-quality game.”
Newcastle v Man City team news
Newcastle have confirmed that Tino Livramento misses out today due to illness. Otherwise it’s the team we more or less expected, with Joelinto being added to the Magpies injury list this week.
For Man City, there was speculation that Kevin de Bruyne may start but he’ll come off the bench. Jeremy Doku is fit enough to be back in the starting XI though which is a big boon for City. Erling Haaland is still injured, so Julian Alvarez continues up top with Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and dOku the other attacking starters.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Doku; Alvarez
Newcastle v Man City team news
Here are the teams for today’s clash
