Newcastle make one change from the side that won 3-0 at Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend. Joelinton has been ruled out for at least six weeks with a thigh injury so Lewis Miley comes in.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson.

Manchester City make six changes to the side that beat Huddersfield 5-0 in the FA Cup.

Ederson replaces Stefan Ortega in goal, Kyle Walker replaces the injured Manuel Akanji at right-back and Nathan Ake comes in for Sergio Gomez.

In midfield Rodri returns in place of Rico Lewis. Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku replace Oscar Bobb and Jack Grealish. Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench having returned from injury last weekend against Huddersfield.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis.