“The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s newest justice has rejected calls from Republican legislative leaders to recuse herself from two lawsuits before the court involving the state’s legislative maps, which she has described as ‘rigged’ — a decision that could push the Assembly speaker to start impeachment proceedings,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

“Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz issued an order Friday afternoon in response to requests from Republican lawmakers asking her to recuse from the cases because of her comments during a spring campaign for her seat. The lawmakers argued her comments amounted to pre-judging the cases.”

